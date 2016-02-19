Romulo Beltran of Santa Barbara, 1962-2016

Posted on February 19, 2016 | 11:06 a.m.

Source: Anna Chavez

Romulo Beltran, 53, passed away after a battle with cancer Dec. 7, 2015, at his home in Santa Barbara.

Romulo was born March 29, 1962, in Madera, Calif., to Raul Beltran and Rosie Placencia Beltran. One of five brothers and a sister, he grew up on the Westside of Santa Barbara.

Things may have been tough at times but his mother always instilled a faith in God, which Romulo always carried with him.

Romulo or “Rome” to his friends had such an infectious personality. He was likeable from the moment you met him. He had friends from every walk of life.

He was constantly stopping and speaking to people no matter where he went, and he always had a story as to how he met them.

He was so proud of his family and his family name. He loved speaking about his relatives and the memories he shared with them.

Romulo also loved the beach and was so proud to be from Santa Barbara.

He never missed a celebration whether it was Old Spanish Days, 4th of July or going to Las Vegas, he loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, at Calvary Chapel, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez #21 in Santa Barbara, and a luncheon and memorial celebration will be held at the Moose Lodge, located at 110 West Victoria Street from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Romulo’s family would like to thank his girlfriend, Anita Chavez, who was by his side until the last moments, as well as Romulo’s best friend, Xavier (Hoppy) Alvarez and family for being supportive throughout his illness.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Raul and Rosie Beltran (Placencia); his sister Jennie and brothers Junior and David.

He is survived by his brothers, Michael and Leo Beltran, his girlfriend Anita Chavez as well as several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.