Ron Fink: Affordable Housing Woes in Santa Barbara

Sometimes karma catches up with the folks who least expect it. That’s the case for the social elitists in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara as they grapple with a statewide program to provide “affordable housing."

Affordable housing really isn’t that affordable to build. The state and federal governments have created standards that escalate the per-unit costs.

Large projects, like those built over the last few years in Lompoc, can cost in excess of $400,000 per unit to build. I am just guessing, but it will probably be substantially higher in Santa Barbara because of land prices.

Meanwhile, buying a pre-owned single-family house costs substantially less, so theoretically you can get more housing units using a payment assistance program.

But, that’s not what the liberal elite in Sacramento want for the poor. No, they want to cram as many people as they can into crowded multi-story apartments. Those are called high-density projects in planning terms.

A fundamental requirement of each city’s General Plan Housing Element is to conduct a Regional Housing Needs Analysis to determine its fair share of affordable housing needs (commonly referred to as RHNA).

The RHNA process is part of a statewide mandate to address housing issues related to future growth in California. The numbers are first generated by the state, then refined by regional planning agencies in cooperation with local government.

The current planning horizon began Jan. 1, 2014, and continues to Sept. 30, 2022.

Each community is allotted its share of low-income units based on population. In Lompoc, we are required to provide 525 units; in Santa Barbara, with a larger population, you are required to provide 4,099 units.

But, Noozhawk reported that some folks aren’t happy about “California’s mandates regarding affordable housing that have backed Santa Barbara officials into a corner and no one is quite sure how the city will find its way out.” Join the other cities who are managing this issue, too.

“We’re certainly getting dumped on by Sacramento,” Councilman Randy Rowse said. “Unfortunately, from Sacramento it’s kind of a cookie-cutter, one size fits all. We like to think of Santa Barbara as just a little more special than that.”

Well, apparently to state law makers, you’re not as special as you like to think.

“I am actually struck as we talk about state mandates because they seem to come at a greater pace,” Rowse said. “In my mind, they are kind of aggressive and capricious, so it’s hard to sit there and make these long-term land-use and housing plans when lord knows what is going to happen next January.”

Of course, he’s right. But, as long as we keep electing liberal-socialists to state offices we’ll keep getting mandates for things like requiring near instant approval of accessory dwelling units (granny flats); as well as measures enacted last year that require a streamlined approval process for affordable housing; and proposals to allow developers to build affordable housing up to eight stories tall along transit corridors.

The list will go on. Meanwhile, city governments are losing general fund tax dollars because these low-income projects are being built by nonprofit developers who purchase the property and build the projects.

The dirty little secret is, these projects are exempt from local property and school taxes, meaning they use the service but don’t pay for them.

So, all you folks on the Mesa who think you are better than those of us in Carpinteria, Lompoc, Solvang, Buellton, Guadalupe or Santa Maria — think again. You are in the same situation all the rest of us are in; sit back and enjoy the projects coming your way.

These won’t be ordinary houses like folks who earn more than the income levels set by the government. If Lompoc is any indication, these will be nice looking, well-maintained units that would command hefty rents if they were market-value housing.

And, the occupants don’t have to worry about cutting the grass or even watering the lawn. All that is provided for them. If something breaks, just call management and they’ll promptly fix it.

To those elected officials who are complaining about the situation: Contact your state and federal elected representatives, they’ll help you understand the error of your opinion on this matter and then tell you why “more help is needed.” Better yet, just beat your head against the wall.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.