Ron Fink: Applying For Grants Requires Government Specialists

At the last City Council meeting, Councilman Jim Mosby encouraged city staff to apply for available state and federal grants to make up for some serious revenue shortages and repair an ailing infrastructure; this is a great idea, but as always there is more to the story.

His observation/request followed a plea from the Motorsports Park committee to allow them to hire a grant writing specialist for their project. They would then give this proposal to the city so the city could simply submit it to state parks.

Once again, this sounds like a great idea, but it would be a city grant application and therefore a qualified city employee would have to assure everything on the application was accurate, then manage all the paperwork the state requires to verify the money was properly spent within the grant timeframe.

The only problem with this idea was timing. Apparently, there were only a few weeks left until the application was supposed to have arrived at the state. As we all know, nothing happens overnight, or even in six weeks at any level of government.

It may have slipped Mosby’s mind that he has been on a pilgrimage to cut city staff for the last several years. The city manager had reported earlier in the meeting that there were currently 30 unfilled positions in the general fund, and many of these were the same positions that would have applied for the grants Mosby was suggesting.

To add to this problem, another $5 million must be cut to balance the next two-year budget. That means more positions, including those that would apply for and manage grants are likely to be cut. It also means many critical infrastructure projects will remain on hold as they have for the last decade.

It seems Councilmen Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega just don’t understand that it takes both money and a competent, well-staffed front office to run the city. It’s not just “boots on the ground,” it includes applying for and managing the paperwork for all those grants.

Government isn’t free as Mosby, Starbuck and Vega would like to thinkust because the city claims to be a “full service city,” it only amounts to a slogan if you don’t have the resources to provide all those services.

The park system is a perfect example: There is a $7 million backlog of projects and the staff is so thin that routine maintenance just can’t be properly performed. Road maintenance projects are seriously backlogged as the city engineer continues to report many miles of substandard roads throughout the city’s interior.

While grants would aid the police, fire, parks and infrastructure maintenance programs, it will only be a dream if the budget-cutting trio continue to deny they are responsible for the revenue shortfall that has caused a serious loss of personnel.

Not to mention the selfish vendettas launched to get rid of city employees, specifically the senior staff, who by providing factual information, disagree with them.

You can’t manage a city based on false and misleading information or a lack of understanding of the information that is provided which has permeated many council discussions/decisions influenced by Mosby.

It’s past the time for the trio to take their collective heads out of the sand and realize what’s happening:

The city is going broke and there isn’t any wiggle room left to balance a budget and still be a “full service city.”

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.