Ron Fink: Are The Homeless And Their Trash Really Gone?

The city of Lompoc is patting itself on the back by proclaiming victory in its efforts to remove the homeless from the riverbed east of town; but when viewed on a broader scale, the city's success is questionable.

A recent article in Noozhawk examined a report of the riverbed cleanup that was provided to the City Council; it described a multi-month, nearly $500,000 effort to identify and relocate the riverbed inhabitants to a transition site in River Park, where they were evaluated, provided “assistance” including food, shelter and an endless array of public benefits.

To be fair, there were some success stories, however the problem has not been solved.

Noozhawk reported that cleanup crews removed more than 462 tons, or 924,000 pounds, of trash; 499 pounds of human waste; and 57 quarts of sharps, or needles, in containers. These were items police said had been tossed out by riverbed occupants from dozens of campsites mapped by police.

The needles likely were the result of a so-called needle exchange program, where needles are provided to IV drug users, but there isn’t a one-for-one exchange.

Police: “This was an amazing job. All the structures are gone. All the campsites are gone. It doesn’t even look like the same place for us that have been down there working on this. It’s amazing what this has transitioned into.”

But it didn’t take long for the nomads to start returning. I walk the Riverbend Walking/Biking trail regularly. Lo and behold, new camps, along with their trash started reappearing; not hidden in the underbrush, but in clearings made by the city fewer than 10 feet from the paved walking trail.

City staff also said management of vegetation growth in the riverbed needs to continue because shrubs help camouflage campsites.

Well, the vegetation growth they are talking about was home to feathered and four-footed furry wildlife who have now lost their homes because the police didn’t control the problem earlier.

I spoke with a wildlife biologist recently whose job it was to monitor the massive vegetation clearance effort. She said the city was using an emergency permit to clear-cut the brush, but they can’t continue declaring an emergency.

In other words, they will now have to obtain some sort of permanent permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife folks in order to continue.

As for the trash, the biologist told me she noted several new piles of trash and some of it is being washed down the river by the recent rains.

Now I don’t blame the cops for this mess; in California the homeless seem to have more rights than the taxpayers who subsidize their existence. California and federal courts have ruled that you can’t stop them from camping in “public spaces” unless you offer them shelter somewhere else.

Since there aren’t enough beds available, that means more homeless hotels will have to be built to house them at public (taxpayer) expense.

Not only will we pay for their lodging and provide police, fire and emergency medical services, but because nonprofits will run these programs, the city cannot collect one dime of Transient Occupancy Tax to pay for it.

Meanwhile, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department member told Noozhawk that more than 100 people have started living south of the Robinson Bridge in county jurisdiction. So, all Lompoc did was succeed in moving the problem somewhere else.

That “somewhere else” also includes within the city limits as the number of homeless making camp in commercial spaces, alleyways, trash enclosures, landscaping and even in front of City Hall has increased dramatically over the last couple of months.

The homeless problem will only increase as public agencies provide more benefits. By continuing to treat the crimes homeless people commit, such as petty theft, shoplifting, burglary, trespassing, public intoxication and drug use as non-violent offenses with no meaningful punishment, it only encourages their bad behavior.

So, before declaring even a partial victory on the homeless problem, let’s face reality — this problem is only getting worse and as intensive as this cleanup was, it only succeeded in moving the mess somewhere else.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.