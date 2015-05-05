Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Ron Fink: Baltimore and Freddie Gray’s Death — Has Justice Been Served?

By Ron Fink | May 5, 2015 | 4:00 p.m.

The recent death of Freddie Gray while in police custody sparked both peaceful protests and criminal acts of violence in Baltimore last week. Was this the result of a city government run by corrupt white fat cat politicians who hired only white police officers to enforce the laws? Nope.

The city of Baltimore is predominately made up of black citizens, 99 percent of whom just want to live their lives and be left alone. It is the 1 percent of the black people who cause most of the trouble and make up more than 80 percent of the arrests in this city, for everything from stealing booze to murder.

From press reports we gather that Gray, who had a lengthy criminal record, was arrested for fleeing the police and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. We also know from video footage that he was able to stand up and enter the police van at the time of his arrest.

What we don’t know for sure is what happened between then and the time he arrived at the police station.

We do have some firsthand information from another prisoner in the same van. A prisoner sharing a police transport van with Gray told investigators that he could hear Gray “banging against the walls” of the vehicle and believed that he “was intentionally trying to injure himself,” according to a police document obtained by the Washington Post.

But then, according to the Huffington Post, this same guy recanted his previous statements. So this is why we really don’t know what happened. He also said it was a “smooth ride” to the station.

So, does Baltimore have a problem?

The city has had a black mayor for decades and currently the council has nine black council members and six white members. The Police Department is and has been run by a black chief and there are a large number of black officers. So the political/policing makeup in this city is reflective of this community of more than 600,000 residents, of whom 60 percent are black.

We all witnessed the irresponsible actions of Baltimore’s mayor, who very publicly proclaimed that both peaceful protestors and those who want to destroy things should be given the space to do so. I have never heard a politician say that publicly.

Maybe the mayor will go and visit the shopkeepers and the people they employed who lost their livelihood and explain why she directed police to allow looters and arsonists some space. I am sure that they will sympathize with her strategy, but that’s not likely since their livelihood and their employees paychecks are now a thing of the past.

On the positive side, we saw the community come together and start cleaning up the mess even as the hoods were still looting and burning. This gives us hope that the community may solve the problem since they can’t count on the city government to help them.

In another instance, we saw a mother “take charge” of her son when she saw him in a hooded mask and holding a bag of goods. Although her words to him were rather crude and the very public punitive action she took could make some cringe, it still had the positive impact of removing one hoodlum from the streets that day. This lady wasn’t rich, but she took personal responsibility for her child.

From the outset of their recent troubles, Baltimore politicians and other race hustlers have incited their constituents to treat police as the enemy.

Officers are now being “challenged on the street,” according to the boots on the ground. One sergeant reported to his superiors that, “I have been to five calls today, and in three of those five calls for service I have been challenged to a fight. Some of them I blew off but one of them almost got ugly. I don’t want anybody to say that I did not tell them what is going on. This is no intel this is really what’s going on the street. This is my formal notification. It is about to get ugly.”

In the aftermath of his death and amid a highly charged political environment, the city’s police commissioner, who was appointed by the same politicians who were now calling for justice for the decedent, concluded his investigation in less than a week. There was no independent outside agency such as the Maryland State Police involved — just the locals.

Then, in less than 24 hours, the state prosecutor, who had accepted a sizable campaign contribution from the lawyer representing the deceased and was married to one of the council members who was demanding that the officers be charged, miraculously determined that six officers — three black and three white — would be charged with homicide.

Talk about a kangaroo court a la that of Justice of the Peace Roy Bean! Does anyone think that those officers can get a fair trial in Baltimore?

It’s time take a deep breath and allow some sanity to prevail, and it’s time for someone other than the biased politicians of Baltimore to weigh in on this case.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 