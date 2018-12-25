Ron Fink: Boyhood Dreams of Christmas Past

Christmas is one of the best holidays of the year; it is an iconic day celebrating the birth of Christ.

When I was young and growing up in Los Angeles, Christmas morning was the long-awaited culmination of a boy’s hopes and dreams. We saw angel, mangers, tumble-weed snowmen and Santa’s sleighs erected in front of City Hall, the library and other public places.

Store windows on Wilshire Avenue along the “miracle mile” in downtown L..A were alight with merry displays; some had elaborate religious scenes complete with moving figures, huge Lionel train sets looping through miniature towns; and seemingly live reindeer pulling gift-laden sleighs through the winter sky.

Those were good old the days, no 24-hour news networks, no internet to bombard us with more information than we could possibly process and no cell phones. And, only a handful of black-and-white TV stations to entertain us.

I remember the first time I saw snow on Christmas. I was raised in southern California and the only snow we saw was on our TV screen. I was stationed at Rhine-Main Air Base, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany, and it snowed several inches on the night before Christmas.

It was an amazing sight to an 18-year old far from home. I took a long walk in the pine forest surrounding our air base that morning, then went to the mess hall and ate a big 18,000-calorie turkey dinner.

As I grew older, I remember Christmas parties where people gathered and exchanged small gifts, ate lots of food and shared some cheer. Church celebrations were always full of smiling and singing people who were all very happy with life and brimming with good cheer.

There were Christmas plays in schools, men saving women from the cold in songs, and Jimmy Stewart always saved Christmas from the Grinch.

Yes, Christmas has always meant good will and happiness.

Sadly, the displays in public places are all but gone. A handful of misguided people have ruled the day and are trying to exclude this joyous holiday from “official” public discussion.

Christmas parties have now been replaced with the more politically correct “holiday gatherings,” school children take a “winter break” and mangers now only appear in our neighbors’ yards.

Our grandchildren are not allowed to sing or hum carols in many schools for fear they will somehow be tainted by the positive message of Christmas. And those Christmas skits and plays are mostly gone.

Here in Lompoc, there are few displays in our storefronts. Most developers have done away with the large windows that used to house the colorful displays because of “security reasons.” Besides, if merchants did erect such displays, someone could complain and just cause them a lot of grief.

But, Christmas lights and displays are a common sight in the yards of Lompoc. Hundreds of houses are lit up with icicles, Santas, reindeer and snowmen. The power lines must hum throughout the month of December as local residents put up even larger displays than the year before.

Thankfully, the city still places illuminated Christmas trees on all the light poles which is sentimental. Lately, I have noticed Christmas carols are returning to the lineup on radio stations after a multi-year hiatus. Finally, we are slowly getting back to the traditions I remember as a young man.

Some traditions shouldn’t be sacrificed to political correctness, and Christmas is one of those special times that should be left alone.

Merry Christmas to all — are those sleigh bells I hear in the night sky?

Now, get ready for the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl game.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. The opinions expressed are his own.