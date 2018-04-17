Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:08 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Ron Fink: Cannabis License Implementation in Lompoc

By Ron Fink | April 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Board of Supervisors had another in a long series of hearings concerning the cannabis industry on April 10.

The supervisors have been at this in numerous hearings for well over a year and, unlike the city of Lompoc, have been careful to fully vet all aspects of integrating what some consider a nuisance industry into the unincorporated areas of the county.

The latest hearing at the BOS was to consider recommendations regarding a Cannabis Business License Ordinance, transition period options and cannabis compliance staffing.

According to a Noozhawk report: “The supervisors already adopted a land use ordinance regulating cannabis-related operations; the business license ordinance deals with the permitting process for unincorporated areas.”

Unlike Lompoc, the county planned a transition period and developed a staffing plan to oversee the implementation of this new program. They also placed a tax initiative on the November ballot to help fund county staff time for oversight work.

I point this out because the way the Lompoc City Council approached this issue was reckless in the extreme. By refusing to consider a sales tax to fund ongoing oversight operations they have essentially placed a very low priority on compliance efforts.

According to Weedmaps, a popular cannabis outlet website, there are 14 outlets already operating in the Lompoc; I doubt any of them have submitted license applications since many are in areas where cannabis sales are prohibited.

But, there is no enforcement effort to require these operations to obtain the required licenses or move out of areas where sales are prohibited.

The Lompoc City Council majority allowed, without any concern, the unlimited cultivation, manufacturing, packaging, processing and testing in industrial zones.

In Lompoc many of these parcels are directly adjacent to nearby single-family homes and apartments.

Initially, as the council tried to sell the cannabis sales plan, the logic seemed to be that the new industry was going to create jobs and be a boon to the General Fund once voters agreed to proposed cannabis sales taxes.

Of course, the council majority didn’t even let voters decide whether a tax was needed.

According to a strong local cannabis supporter, Councilman Jim Mosby said, “It’s probably the hottest thing that happened for Lompoc since the space shuttle.”

Surely, he was kidding; the space shuttle project created more than 10,000 highly skilled, well-paid construction, technician, support and engineering jobs as the project developed at Vandenberg.

This was the cause of a significant building boom in Lompoc. When the project was canceled, many well-paid families simply left town.

The cannabis industry will produce a small fraction of that number, and they won’t be skilled labor or pay the same as the space shuttle project did. I wouldn’t look for any serious building boom because of this endeavor.

A handful of license applications have been received by the city. As neighboring businesses begin to find out about the proposed locations, they are upset.

Alcohol Beverage Control licenses require the posting of a large sign on the front of a business that wants to sell booze; no such requirement exists for cannabis businesses.

Therefore, the only way to find out if one of these places is opening next door is to make a public records request or just wait for the new neighbors and their clientele to show up.

The city of Santa Barbara has been having difficulties with some permitted cannabis shops. It is likely the attitude the Lompoc City Council majority took toward creating regulations will produce similar if not more significant problems.

Unfortunately, the horse will already have escaped the barn and it will be too late to close the door.

And, by taking no action against existing shops that haven’t even submitted license applications and/or are in violation of state law and the city ordinance they are inviting extreme measures by legal and illegal shops to protect their businesses.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

