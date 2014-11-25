Ron Fink: Choosing How to Fill Unexpired Seat a Thorny Issue, Not Just for Lompoc

Advice

When Lompoc Councilman Bob Lingl was elected mayor, it left two years of his council term to be filled.

State law requires that empty seats be filled within 60 days if a seat is left vacant for any reason, and it gives elected representatives wide discretion. In 2012, the Santa Maria City Council faced the same dilemma that faces the Lompoc City Council today, and Santa Maria had a lot of trouble reaching a consensus.

In Santa Maria, the third-place finisher missed the seat by two votes, so the choice to fill the remaining term of the mayor should have been obvious. Then political animus reared its ugly head — you see, this race had been contentious and some of the recently elected council members were still harboring grudges from a hard-fought campaign.

The Santa Maria council ultimately chose someone who hadn’t even run for the office. In the 2014 election, this same appointed person was soundly defeated by guess who — the same council candidate those voters had judged third best in the previous election but the council had passed over.

In 2009, the Lompoc City Council had to fill a vacant mayor’s seat when a long-serving mayor passed away while in office. But this case was a little different since it had been several months, almost a year, since the previous election.

Many people felt that the council should simply appoint the next-best vote getter in the last election; but although expedient, it would not have allowed the council to consider all their options. In this case, three votes — not thousands — would be the only ones that counted and with the council sharply divided on many issues reaching consensus for this type of appointment would have been difficult.

In 2009, one council member pointed out that the election cycle is designed to allow newly-elected members to have time to become familiar with how the city really works prior to budget hearings and union contract negotiations. It doesn’t matter what someone’s perception is during an election campaign, the reality once elected is much different! So, appointing someone mayor who is unfamiliar with the process or the status of current issues wouldn’t be the best choice.

The council brooded for some time before they hatched a scheme to select the replacement. Then aided by the city staff, they promptly established an application and evaluation methodology to level the playing field for the applicants.

Of the council members who applied,one was judged the most experienced and the best choice for the job. He had extensive knowledge of the regional, state and federal political infrastructure, had been serving for nearly 20 years and had publicly stated that he didn’t want to run for mayor when this term was complete.

This action caused another empty seat, that of the just appointed mayor, and ultimately the council chose a person who was well known because of his volunteer work but had never run for office in the past. You see, even though many of the applicants had either previously served as council members — one had been mayor — or had run for the job in earlier elections, they all had a little political baggage.

In 2014, the process should be much simpler, but one thing I have learned is that nothing in politics is ever simple. There is an old cliché that if you give a young GI (military member) a ball bearing he could break it. Well, the same thing may be true with four council members — at least it was in neighboring Santa Maria.

The election of three weeks ago is still fresh on everyone’s mind and the results are clear. Voters knew there was a strong potential that there would be an empty seat to fill when they elected a sitting council member as their new mayor and all the council candidates did, too.

Of course, the council could exercise any option that they choose but ignoring the will of the voters could cause problems for them in future elections. For example, if they spend precious General Fund dollars for a special election when those dollars are needed to provide critical services it would be irresponsible and if they randomly chose someone they could make the same mistake that Santa Maria made.

One idea that’s being floated is to appoint the outgoing and soundly-defeated mayor to the seat since he got more votes than any of the remaining council candidates. This is flawed reasoning since he was in a two-person race, and the council had eight contenders for the same number of votes.

There are other options. For example, they could use an application/questioning process but just one council member could derail the scoring process by giving very high or very low marks to a particular candidate. Whatever method they choose must pass the smell test in the court of public opinion.

Memo to council members — newly elected and veterans: Don’t break the ball bearing. Selecting the person who came in third and received over 2,000 votes is both equitable and respects the choices made by voters on Nov. 4.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.