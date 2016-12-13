Ron Fink: Code Enforcement A Life Or Death Issue

Throughout American history, cities, towns and villages have learned through tragic events that standard policies are needed to help protect the public. Many national and state public-safety organizations have been formed to address these concerns.

The Great Chicago Fire (300 killed); San Francisco earthquake (3,000 killed); Our Lady of the Angels school fire in Chicago (92 children and three nuns killed); Beverly Hills supper club fire in Kentucky (165 killed); Station Night Club fire in Rhode Island (100 killed).

Those and hundreds of other large-scale tragedies have all contributed to the fire and building safety requirements that exist today.

Our local building and safety codes are largely derived from consensus standards developed by organizations in the state of California. These include electrical, mechanical, structural, seismic and fire protection standards that have evolved and continue to evolve as time moves forward and more experience has been gained.

The way these codes and standards are enforced is two-fold. First, when someone wants to either build or renovate a building they are required to submit plans, obtain a permit and then have the finished work inspected by the building and fire departments to assure it was constructed according to the approved plan.

Code enforcement is supposed to identify hazardous conditions either through building, fire or zoning compliance inspections.

The complaint driven code enforcement program has been discussed many times over the last few years by the Lompoc City Council and each time there are concerns raised over the costs associated with compliance and a strong desire to “protect the rights” of property owners.

The city of Santa Barbara has adopted a different, more proactive approach as reported in Noozhawk.

Every time a resident complains about a violation to the Lompoc City Council, the council seems to concede to the complainant. The council has also shortchanged the code-enforcement effort by not fully funding the effort. This is particularly problematic with fire-inspection services which are woefully understaffed.

But, who is really responsible for complying with the codes and standards? Building owners are responsible to construct or perform modifications that conform to establish standards. By acquiring the proper permits, it assures that a third party will verify all of the requirements have been met.

Business operators are responsible for the safety of their customers and visitors while at their place of business; they should be aware that placing highly combustible decorations or performing non-permitted tenant improvements could cause serious injury or death.

Lastly, members of the public should accept some responsibility for their own safety. The fire service recommends individuals take a good look around; situational awareness saves lives.

Does the building appear to be in a condition that makes you feel comfortable? Is the main entrance wide and does it open outward to allow easy exit? Is the outside area clear of materials stored against the building or blocking exits?

Be prepared for the worst thing that could happen. Select a meeting place outside to find family or friends with whom you are attending the function. If there is an emergency, be sure to meet them there and account for everyone.

What does Lompoc look like? If you take a drive around town, it will be readily evident, even to the untrained eye, that a lot of folks don’t think they have a responsibility to maintain their property in a safe condition.



Many people, some of whom are prominent community leaders of the past and present, have chosen to ignore permitting requirements. Their failure to adhere to public safety-code requirements creates unsafe conditions for the people who frequent their businesses or live in these converted spaces.

Recently, there was a catastrophic fire in the city of Oakland that underscores why code compliance is no laughing matter. Thirty-six people were killed while they illegally used a warehouse for both living quarters and a party venue.

According to news reports, the owners of this property had been cited several times for large accumulations of trash and scrap around the building and had denied code-enforcement officers access to their property to investigate complaints of non-permitted renovations.

News photos and films of the property from above clearly show the blight that existed on this property.

If this sounds familiar, it should. The same sorts of issues exist in every city and town across America and in Lompoc, too. Many building owners and business operators feel it is their right to do anything they want with their property and some council members support that logic.

Anytime you place local politicians in charge of code enforcement, it creates a situation where the professional competence of trained inspectors is replaced with reaction to the squeaky wheel of politics. The only decision politicians should make is whether to adopt or not adopt the standards.

While it may seem troublesome to follow the rules, to many it’s important to think beyond the selfish interests of folks who just don’t like rules. Being an elected official comes with a responsibility to preserve public safety even if it’s politically uncomfortable.

Aggressive code enforcement isn’t always popular, but lives can be saved when people follow the rules.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.