Ron Fink: Community Health ‘Super’ Center; Why Here in Lompoc?

Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC) is building what it calls a medical “supercenter” to serve the low-income community in Lompoc. The new facility will have 50 examining rooms, making it the largest such facility in the city.

If each room sees at least four patients an hour, that means as many as 200 people a day (1,000 a week) could use the facility; that’s a lot of sick folks in a city with just under 35,000 residents (subtract the federal prison population from the official census).

A quick math check demonstrates every man, woman and child in this city would potentially use this facility one-and-a-half times each year.

Even nonprofits like CHC need to raise operating funds, and the only way to do it is to fill those 50 rooms several times every day. I am sure CHC or any other medical center would relish that volume of patient turnover.

“Everyone talks about the need for affordable health care, particularly for people of modest means,” said Jeff Wells, the vice president of New Markets Tax Credit Investments for the Opportunity Fund.

“By building this new facility, CHC is actually doing something about this critical issue by providing first-class quality health care to thousands of area residents,” Wells said.

It should be explained that “tax-credit” projects are subsidized by hardworking taxpayers, and they earn investors big returns. Initially, this project was asking to be exempt from paying property taxes, which they were entitled to do.

Although I rarely agree with anything Councilman Jim Mosby proposes, this time he was correct to demand and get the council majority to agree on a payment in lieu of taxes program, whereby the CHC would pay the equivalent of property taxes annually to support General Fund services they receive (e.g. police and fire protection) before the council approved the project.

It should also be explained that nonprofits don’t earn conventional profits as most businesses do, but they recover all costs, including the costs of construction, and their administrators frequently earn six-figure incomes while most of their employees earn considerably less.

In this case, most of the staff, except for the facility administrator, doctors and registered nurses, will likely earn a little more than minimum wage for their efforts.

But, why does Lompoc need a super medical center?

Somehow an unusually large number of low-income individuals and families have found their way to Lompoc. In fact, 30 percent of all available multi-family units in Lompoc are low-income units, and several of the older motels are used exclusively for transitional housing year-around.

Transitional housing is the term used to explain how a person moves from the streets into a more permanent housing situation in a low-income project. While there are many success stories, the reality is, these establishments can become permanent housing as the occupants move from place to place when they receive new “authorizations” until more, tax-exempt low-income units are built.

The Lompoc Planning Commission recently “continued,” meaning they placed it on the back burner, a Housing Authority proposal to add more units to an existing project.

Their reasoning and factual finding was that the city already meets and most likely greatly exceeds its allotment of low-income units. Of course, the Housing Authority threatened to sue the city as a bullying technique to get its way.

This may be a case of “build it and they will come” and folks seeking “free medical care for all” and low-cost, taxpayer-subsidized housing will begin moving to our city.

Is there a secret plan somewhere to move more low-income families and/or homeless individuals north to our community that we don’t know about? Doing this would then become justification to allocate more low-income units to our city and reduce the need in other more affluent communities.

How did Lompoc become a community with such an unusually large population of economically depressed individuals when we are so near Vandenberg Air Force Base with its plethora of well-paying aerospace jobs?

That would make an interesting doctorate study at UCSB or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Finally, what about the for-profit medical centers in the city? How will the opening of this facility impact their operations?

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.