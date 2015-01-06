Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:22 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Ron Fink: Cops Have a Hard Enough Job; Don’t Make It Any Tougher on Them

By Ron Fink | January 6, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

Enforcing our laws is a tough business. There are tens of thousands of laws that apply to every aspect of our lives. All of them were developed and approved by elected officials at the federal, state and local levels as the result of public pressure to “do something about crime.”

Once the laws are in place, the political entities hire federal agents, marshals, deputy sheriffs, highway patrol officers, fish and game agents, police officers and constables to enforce the law. This is where the perception begins and the people being policed somehow think it’s the cops who are the problem and not the folks who disobey all those laws.

Let’s start with the minor crimes like running a stop sign or talking on your cell phone while driving. Most people don’t think that these are serious issues, but the reason we have these laws is because doing either of these things has proven to cause car crashes, some very serious. So it’s the cops who have to enforce the law, and it’s the violators who can’t understand why they are being stopped for such a minor offense and often plead with officers to “go catch some real criminals.”

But there are other crimes that require the attention of the police, too. When someone robs your house or business you call the police and demand that they catch whoever did it. In this case, the police are on your side and you want swift justice. If you are the burglar, on the other hand, you’ll want to hide and avoid the police.

Then we enter into the world of violent crime: rape, spousal abuse, assaults with a deadly weapon, strong-arm robbery, kidnapping and murder, to name a few. People who commit these crimes are prone to violence and in many cases forcefully resist arrest.

When officers contact the perpetrators of all these crimes they get different reactions, anything from “oh darn you caught me” to the kinds of physical confrontations that always seem to make the headlines in print and the nightly news on your favorite media outlet. Tens of thousands of peaceful arrests are made each day that you never hear about.

Police officers are taught that when talking with law breakers that you react to the actions of the accused. If the person is docile then officers speak with them in softer yet authoritative tones. The goal is to not allow the situation to become physically confrontational.

If on the other hand the suspect is belligerent, then the actions of the officer become more aggressive as he/she tries to effect an arrest. In almost all of the cases involving a police shooting, the actions of the suspect play out in a few seconds and the officer has to decide what level of force to use. Many of these confrontations occur in the nighttime when visibility is poor.

Officer-involved shootings seem to confuse the public. Why did the officer have to shoot the person who was swinging a bat at them, trying to slash them with a knife or pulls a gun? Couldn’t they have used another method such as asking the person to put down the weapon or offering a cup of coffee in return for a peaceful surrender?

These solutions are irrational. If someone is in the mood to violently confront an armed officer, he or she is beyond the point where peaceful intervention will likely be successful. Police always order the suspect to “drop the weapon,” but if the crook presents a clear and present danger to both the police and general public anything less than lethal force won’t mitigate the problem.

The national debate is now centered on a discussion of why black criminals are being shot by the police. Missing from the protesters' dialogue is any factual evidence to support their case. Of course, if you are a street organizer or a pandering politician facts don’t matter — it’s only the cause that matters.

These protests are shrill in the extreme and only tend to foment more anger among people who pay little attention to the circumstances that led to the shooting. These same critics seem to have little concern that murders of black people by other black people are substantially higher than any other.

I think it is irresponsible of our elected leaders to take sides. The politicians' role should be to investigate and provide policy changes if they are warranted. Unfortunately, some politicians, most notably Democrat politicians, seem to be strongly influenced by professional race baiters instead of taking an objective look at the situation.

America needs to calm down; politicians need to avoid saying anything until all the facts are in. The cops have a hard enough job; don’t make it any tougher on them.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 