Ron Fink: Council Members Should Serve for Community, Not Paychecks

The Lompoc City Council recently discussed whether they should raise their pay. The result of this discussion was informative.Two issues were associated with the raise; the first was whether to reinstate the 20 percent mileage allowance cuts they made in 2010, and second whether to raise the stipend they receive for attending meetings and city-related functions.

The staff pointed out that the last time the council considered raising their stipend was back in 1999 when it was doubled to the current rate.

And prior to that, they discussed it in 1985 when the town was considerably smaller and the agenda much shorter.

In 30 years, the council has raised its stipend only twice — would they do it at this meeting?

Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) cost-of-living index as a guide, the staff pointed out that the council member monthly salary rate of $600 in 1999 has the same buying power as $859.44 in 2015 dollars, and the mayoral monthly salary of $800 in 1999 has the same buying power as $1,145.92 in 2015 dollars.

Then there is the mileage allowance. The city uses an assumed 450 miles a month to pay a flat rate for travel — that’s a lot of travel, and it’s doubtful that all of them consistently travel this far on city business each month.

The city requires no mileage logs to justify these payments. If they did, I am sure that some months members may travel this much, but in all likelihood the allowance would be much lower if based on actual miles traveled rather than this overly generous assumption.

The staff recommended that they consider raising council members stipend to $1,000 and the mayors’ stipend to $1,200 and reinstate the mileage reduction. Thus the stipend increase would have been about 60 percent higher than today for a total impact of about $12,000 a year.

When was the last time you heard of politicians not wanting to raise their pay?

Mayor Bob Lingl separated the discussion into two parts — first was the mileage allowance.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck seemed to think that 450 miles a month was a little bit too much.

“I certainly know I don’t travel as much as some of you do," he said. "I don’t feel entitled to as much travel as I get, but I appreciate staff looking at this and bringing it forward, but I don’t think it would be a good issue for us to discuss voting in a pay raise for ourselves, so I’ll probably vote against any of these recommendations.”

Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl, who voted in favor of the increase while serving on the council in 1999, disagreed, saying he felt that the raise was justified due to rising gas prices.

When the vote was taken, raising the mileage rate failed 3-2 with Holmdahl and Victor Vega favoring the increase.

Then came the council stipend. Lingl, who probably puts in more hours representing the city than some of the others do, seemed to express it best.

“We don’t do it for the money. It’s an honor to do it," he said. "I feel comfortable with the amount of compensation I am getting, and I didn’t need it, and I don’t think future councils will need it.”

Councilman Vega disagreed.

“Sure it’s an honor to be on this council, being an elected official, but we are putting in a lot of time also to make sure that we do our homework and make sure that we are doing the right thing for everyone.”

To be fair, council members and the mayor represent the city by attending many meetings and functions in addition to the council meetings.

Some of these meetings require extensive preparation; for example as the representative to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Lingl must review several detailed staff reports that require a study of several pages of facts, figures and charts and then digest the staff recommendations.

About 70 other people and I, city residents, serve on the several committees and commissions that discuss various issues.

Like Mayor Lingl, these folks serve because they care about the community and expect nothing in return except the satisfaction that they may have helped in some way.

When the vote was taken, raising the stipend failed 3-2 with Holmdahl and Vega favoring the increase.

Mayor Lingl and Council members Starbuck and Jim Mosby deserve credit for recognizing that it isn’t the money that counts here.

As far as I am concerned, if you want to make money, serving as a local elected official isn’t the best way to do it.

In Lompoc, at least three of the council members realize that serving the community shouldn’t be considered a profit center for their personal budget.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.