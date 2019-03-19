Ron Fink: Councilman Jim Mosby on Public Safety: ‘It’s not just putting more cops in cars ...’

On Saturday, March 9, the Lompoc City Council facilitated a workshop to try to develop a set of goals so staff could prepare a budget for the next two fiscal years. As reported in Noozhawk, more than 100 people attended and overflowed into the City Hall lobby.

The city manager started it all off by summarizing more than 1,000 responses to an online survey and 126 pages of written comments. The highest priorities from these respondents were economic development and public safety.

Public safety was on everyone’s mind because on March 4, at about 7:40 p.m., a new reality played out once again in Lompoc.

In another drive by shooting, one gang member was wounded and an innocent female bystander was killed. Concurrently, an unrelated suicide attempt occurred, and the subject was bleeding profusely.

What does this have to do with the budget? Some councilmen advocate cutting Police and Fire department staffing as a means of balancing the budget; one proposal is to eliminate the rescue crew, and others call for even more police officer reductions.

The concurrent incidents on March 4 occurred as only one dispatcher was available and required him to answer numerous 911 calls, dispatch fire and police resources, request mutual aid from the sheriff and county fire departments, and initiate a recall of several off-duty patrol officers and detectives.

While a horrible homicide like this is rare, other shootings, acts of violence, structure fires, fatal traffic collisions, and injury-producing crashes requiring the jaws of life extraction tool are a routine component of daily life in our city.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne stressed the point that the most basic responsibility of city government is to provide adequate public safety staffing to protect the community. She takes this responsibility seriously; it is the real world and not some hypothetical problem.

For his part, Councilman Jim Mosby can’t quite grasp what it takes to make a city safe; he thinks “It’s not just putting more cops in cars making a safer city.” Well, what does he think makes the city safe?

Another concern of Mosby’s was that a properly staffed police force might put Lompoc on track to becoming a “police state.” “We don’t need to take ourselves down that track,” he said.

How would having adequate public safety staffing convert Lompoc into some sort a totalitarian state controlled by a political police force that secretly supervises the citizens' activities? His inability to comprehend the impact of inadequate public safety resources on the quality of life is perplexing.

Councilman Victor Vega’s request that there be measurable goals so the council can evaluate what they are paying for was a telling example of his lack of knowledge.

Performance metrics have been part of the city budget process for at least the last two budget cycles (four years); Vega voted to adopt both budgets.

Apparently, he hadn’t read the budget documents, nor taken the time to ask if departments had already established performance metrics before making this request.



Instead, he took an opportunity make sound-bite statements that were not consistent with current city practices, which has become all too common for him and Mosby.

Noozhawk: “Ultimately, the council agreed to goals focused on fully staffing and equipping public safety departments, implementing community development programs to improve opportunities for residents and businesses, providing support and partnerships that empower community members to improve Lompoc, and determining a financial plan for facing pension costs.”

Mosby tried to water down the public safety goal saying he thought the public safety component wasn’t just police officers and firefighters, but also the library, parks, recreation and every other department in the city.

I am sure that when folks who responded to the city survey or testified at the workshop consider public safety, they think of prompt police, fire and medical help when they need it.

Three councilmen led by Mosby are adamantly opposed to allowing voters to consider a temporary sales tax increase on any future ballot to help ease the staffing issue.

“I don’t think it's fair to ask residents to pay $500 a year more in taxes to help with this problem,” Mosby said.



In order to generate $500 more in sales taxes, a family would have to spend $50,000 a year on taxable items; sales tax today on $50,000 is about $4,000 a year. I don’t know many families that have that much disposable income (disposable income is what’s left after paying for housing, car payments and groceries).

So once again, budget wizard Mosby has just tossed out a number without any factual data to back up his claim.

He also misled the public by saying that placing a tax measure on the ballot would cost $250,000. In fact, on May 15, 2018, he voted with the majority to place a cannabis tax measure on the ballot and the staff estimated the cost to be about $20,000.

So true to form, he misrepresented the facts and substituted his own malarkey.

Mosby’s budget exaggerations and Vega’s lack of knowledge are legendary; how much longer does the public have to tolerate council members who mislead them on almost every major issue?

It’s past time for some councilmen to stop trying to make themselves look smart and start using real facts when they are trying to make a point instead of something they just made up.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.