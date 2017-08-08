Ron Fink: Councilmember Jim Mosby Has Feelings Hurt

Lompoc Councilmember Jim Mosby’s responded to a casual remark with what some would consider an overreaction.

As reported in a Noozhawk article by Janene Scully last Friday: “Alleged Threat Between Lompoc Mayor, Councilman Draws Police Investigation,” Mayor Bob Lingl and Mosby were at a local event when Lingl allegedly raised his thumb and pointed his finger at his head saying, “I’d like to shoot this guy in the head” referring to Mosby who was nearby.

Mosby has been at odds with Lingl for months; in fact since his appointment by his two buddies to the City Council a couple of years ago.

Their current disagreement concerns approval of the city budget. Mosby has led a convoluted and frequently testy fight with the city manager during public meetings by claiming he isn’t forthcoming about city finances during the debates.

Lingl, on the other hand, has participated in several budget approval hearings during his tenure as a council member and now mayor and is aware the budget is simply a roadmap for spending money.

The budget never is a perfect document because both the income and expenditure sides of the budget change throughout its two-year life, and therefore using the Mosby approach is a waste of time and effort.

According to the news story, the only witness, other than Mosby’s wife, to the incident “did not respond to a request for comment about the alleged incident.” The report also said: “Mosby said his wife was upset about the alleged interaction.”

At his wife’s urging, Mosby filled a Police Department complaint a few days after the incident claiming Lingl made a threat on his life. But, was this a viable threat?

I don’t think Lingl even owns a gun and, judging by his demeanor in public and private, I don’t think he has a mean bone in his body, even though many unkind things have been said about him publicly since he began his political life.

Apparently, the police didn’t think there was a viable threat and as the report says, “A brief investigation was initiated, and the Lompoc Police Department determined that no crime occurred,” police said in a statement. “The Lompoc Police Department considers the matter closed.”

But Mosby wasn’t satisfied, so he called both the city manager and attorney to complain. Apparently not satisfied with their responses, his wife then posted a lengthy plea for public support on a local Facebook blog nearly two weeks after the incident.

Hundreds of people commented, and an overwhelming majority thought this was a petty complaint that was undeserving of the attention it was getting.

Mosby’s response to this nonsense reminds me of a little kid whose big brother is picking on him, so he runs to his mom and tries to get her to make him stop. Failing to get her support, he turns to his dad who tells him to “grow up and take it like a man.”

I would offer the same advice to Jim Mosby.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.