Ron Fink: Drug Treatment Centers Can Help Solve Homeless Problem

Drug and alcohol abuse is a significant issue in the United States; it is particularly acute in the homeless population we see on our streets every day. Many of these people start their adult lives experimenting with a variety if intoxicants that eventually leads them to poverty and the streets.

Because of their addictions they are unable to conform to societal norms, can’t lead a structured life and strongly resist authority. Many are mentally ill, as I have pointed out in the past.

Our governments, religious institutions, charitable organizations and nonprofits using government grants have all tried to solve the problem. But, it just seems to be getting worse.

So what can be done?

When I was raised in the 1950s when playing sports or submitting school papers, we were always challenged to either win the game or submit the best paper.

If your writings didn’t please the instructor, he/she handed it back with a page full of red notes explaining your inadequacies and you had to turn in a new paper. Losers in sports didn’t receive awards.

Today it’s much different. Young children are taught that it’s just important to try and that winning isn’t the goal. Everyone gets a trophy just because they showed up.

Many schools have eliminated the valedictorian category, a high honor for student achievement, from graduation exercises so poorer-performing students don’t feel inferior.

But that’s not how life works. You get well-paying employment by competing for and winning an interview, by convincing your prospective employer that you can do the job, and then by constantly striving for even greater achievements.

No employer will pay you just to “show up;” they want results. They also don’t want someone who stands around looking at his or her smart phone and texting friends all day.

So, what does any of this have to do with substance abuse or the homeless? The homeless see no future; society scorns them because of their shiftless attitudes toward life; and employers are reluctant to hire them because, due their addictions, they are an unpredictable work force.

There is help available and it won’t cost the recipient anything but their time and a commitment to succeed.

Some examples are programs in Lompoc, such as the Good Samaritan Shelter and Central Coast Headway; in Santa Maria, the Aegis Santa Maria, Coast Valley Substance Abuse Treatment Center; in Santa Barbara, the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center, Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Recovery Road Medical Center, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Casa Serena Main House, Zona Seca Inc. Alcohol and DA Counseling Agency, and Aegis Santa Barbara.

These programs offer job counseling and help prepare their clients to enter the workforce. Transitional housing is often part of these programs.

These are only a few of the available providers, but each requires participants to stay sober and follow the rules.

Most are free to participants, however most of the homeless either don’t know they are available or prefer to rely on handouts, government programs or stealing what they need.

The homeless problem can be solved, but it will require an investment from those living on the streets to make it work. There is no free lunch in life. If you want pleasant things, you must earn them.

There is well-worn Chinese proverb that says: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

I think it’s best to stop giving away fish and start providing fishing poles.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.