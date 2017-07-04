Ron Fink: EDC to Lompoc Council: “Project Strong Positive Image”

While watching a recent Lompoc City Council meeting, I heard the head of the Economic Development Commission (which is charged with recommending improvements and/or suggestions for revisions of policies and procedures that would enhance the city’s economic development efforts) say the primary goal of the EDC was to “project a strong positive image” of the city to encourage economic growth.

This is a commendable goal, but the City Council has created obstacles to that goal with past and current decisions.

Apparently, projecting a strong positive message in their opinion is related to allowing people to do anything they want to without any meaningful restrictions.

One of the biggest assaults on our image in recent memory was allowing the sale and use of fireworks in the city.

Since that decision, explosions can be heard several times a week as fun-seekers waste their money for the instantaneous, child-like thrill they get from seeing a flash and hearing a bang.

Of course, all this racket is disturbing to neighbors and their pets. Local blog comments are filled with folks complaining about the fun others are having at their expense.

The police respond to several calls for the illegal use of fireworks each week throughout the year, but catching scofflaws isn’t easy.

Then there are those tacky wooden huts used to sell safe-and-sane displays with colorful packaging designed to convince you you’ll get hours of thrills if you buy a big box that doesn’t have much in it.

Of course, this is misleading since the elapsed time of each display is only a few seconds at best and the result is rarely equal to the hype of the advertising.

The signage on these huts conflicts with the city sign ordinance which limits the size of a temporary sign to 6 square feet; these stands have signs that completely cover all sides of the shack.

Apparently, no one cares though, after all the nonprofits are reaping in lots of cash from their neighbors.

These huts adorn several local retail-center parking lots as vendors compete for customers in low-income areas of Lompoc.

How people with a median income of just under $40k a year find the money to buy this stuff is a mystery; maybe it’s because they receive public benefits to buy food.

Then there is the air pollution and litter from the residue of all this fun. After the fun is over, the stench of burned powder wafts through town as if a major battle had just been fought.

The litter created by these displays can be seen alongside the street in many areas of town for days following the Fourth of July.



The most recent assault on the goal of a strong positive image was a front-page headline in a local paper that proclaimed our city as the “Capital of cannabis on the Central Coast.”

This was the attention-grabber for a report from an ad hoc committee of the City Council supporting the legalization of marijuana in Lompoc.

The two council members, supported by local pot advocates, were recommending “minimum oversight” for the growing and use of the controversial weed. Gleeful proponents have visions of unrestricted pot use to escape the realities of life.

We haven’t seen what sort of ordinance the staff will propose for the “capital of cannabis” yet, but whatever they come up with must be consistent with the terms of the proposition that was passed by voters, which has significant restrictions.

Even the staunchest advocate during the hearing for allowing the growth/sale/use of pot in the city pointed out some shortcomings with the council members' report during public comment.

“I’m sure they’re (the council) taking some of our comments and know what we want,” he said. “But, for example, they haven’t addressed zoning. Where these businesses are going to go was never addressed by this ad-hoc.

"It was never addressed about how many types of businesses are going to be allowed. There was never talk about are we going to have a free market or are we gonna have a lottery system,” he said.

The two examples above describe a city divided. The EDC was commissioned by the council to find ways to improve the economy in Lompoc, but the council seems to have other ideas.

The current council majority is decidedly against any sort of regulation or enforcement efforts to improve the image of Lompoc.

It’s hard to say what would cause a surge in economic development in town, but by pandering to a segment of the community that just doesn’t like the rules of an orderly society may not do it.

The council should focus on the needs of the community at large, not appeasing the outliers.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.