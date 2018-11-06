Ron Fink: Election Day is Here. Did You Vote?

The election is over, some candidates prevailed, others didn’t. Some bond measures passed, and now your pocket book will be a little thinner for the next several years.

Bond measures mean property owners will either continue paying current assessments that were promised to be temporary, or pay more money for new government proposals. The language of some of these measures leaves some doubt as to just what we would be paying for.

Local bond measures are measured in the millions of dollars; statewide measures are in the billions, and equally deceptive about what we they will be used for.

In Lompoc, there were two bond measures on the ballot: one for Allan Hancock College, the other for the Lompoc Unified School District.

Property owners, many who have no students in either of these institutions, will continue paying “their fair share” to maintain the buildings or expand facilities for a much larger group of people who will pay nothing for the improvements.

It seems patently unfair to allow the residents of nonprofit housing projects that comprise a large majority of the student population to avoid contributing their fair share for these bonds.

It’s just another way of saying that if you work hard and can buy a house that you somehow owe it to the community to provide for the masses.

In Lompoc during this election, a mayor and two councilmembers were chosen by voters. The current council majority has left them with some major problems, one of which is the financial condition of the city General Fund.

The current budget hawks on the council can’t seem to grasp the basics of the budget in our city. One of the loudest hawks seems to think that by cutting the City Hall staff, he will somehow be able to provide all the services the people have come to expect, and still balance the budget.

What he fails to realize is that almost all the folks who work in those cubicles are assigned to Enterprise Fund functions and don’t use General Fund monies.

Almost no one, including the budget hawks, realizes there are two distinct service groups in the city. One is funded by taxes (GF) which are approved by voters, the other by fees (EF) that are levied by the City Council.

So, cutting the city hall staff to help the GF was only campaign talk aimed at convincing naïve voters that the politician who is telling them this can work wonders.

The budget is the first major item the council will consider following the election. I am sure the city manager will begin a series of workshops and public hearings to educate the council and public on what cuts might look like, and get the council to establish some priorities for what funds remain.

The reality is that the $3.5 million will come from Police, Fire and Parks/Recreation departments, and most likely be boots-on-the-ground, not city hall occupants. That means the public who supported these politicians and believed what they were feeding them will lose many services they have come to rely on.

But, the General Fund isn’t the only menu of services that has problems. The electric division — the folks who keep the lights on — has a shortage of qualified line workers. or example, a few weeks ago, an errant driver damaged a power pole and it needed replacement to keep the lights on.

A call was made for afterhours support, but not enough workers responded to safely fix the problem, and the power was out for several customers for longer than normal.

Recruiting electrical line workers seems to be the biggest problem. Insiders claim Lompoc pays considerably less than other utilities, so it’s only natural that qualified applicants will seek the higher paying jobs.

Power line work is both dangerous and very physically demanding, and many young people prefer jobs where they can sit at a computer screen all day rather than exert any physical energy.

What the council has done by denying rate increases, claiming they aren’t needed because they perceive there is a large reserve fund, is shortsighted thinking, which seems to rule the day during rate hearings.

Those reserve funds can disappear overnight. Recently over a half-million dollars of the water reserve fund was used for an emergency cleanup of the riverbed following the eviction of homeless trespassers who left tons of debris, hazardous materials, and infectious drug paraphernalia behind.

Yes, whoever inherits this mess will have some serious issues to deal with in the first few months of the new year. Meanwhile, the rest of us property owners can open our wallets once again if all the bond measures passed.

Note: An update to last week’s commentary concerning Jim Mosby’s illegal park: Someone has provided two portable toilets on-site.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.