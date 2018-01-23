Ron Fink: Fire and Flood; Nature Follows Its Natural Course

Many innocent people who are not usually involved in environmental politics have lost their lives, property, businesses or homes, and many more their jobs because of the damage done in Montecito during the recent floods.

There are two issues, both directly impacted by environmental activism, that should be considered as it relates to both fire/flood damage and recovery.

The first question we must ask is: Could this have been prevented?

It’s hard to quantify whether preventive measures will work before an event occurs. But, we shouldn’t avoid preventive measures if technical experts think they might work or they have been proven to work in the past.

For several decades. federal, state and local fire managers in our county have been attempting to “manage” the fuel beds (that’s the brush and trees) that are around and above the entire Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpentaria communities.

But, they have been hindered and almost completely stopped by environmental activists who oppose any effort to manage the wildland.

Generally, there are two ways to manage fuel beds: mechanical manipulation and controlled burning. Fuel clearance operations are needed to reduce the fuel load and offer strategic control points in the event an unplanned fire occurs.

These so-called fire breaks are effective, and fires can be contained to much smaller areas where they exist.

Environmental activists claim such operations “damage the environment and/or habitat” and claim we should let fire take its natural course.

The recent, uncontrolled Thomas Fire, “damaged” more than a quarter of a million acres of the habitat they are trying to save; so, which is better, losing a few hundred acres to fuel load reduction or the damage we witnessed in December?



There are also two ways to manage storm water flow during heavy rains; maintaining the fuel beds and drainage improvement.

Once again, environmental activists claim such operations “damage the environment and/or habitat” and claim we should let nature take its natural course.



Nature took its course, and a sizeable portion of an affluent community was wrecked, and some of the homes of folks who fund the environmental activists’ community were lost.

So, which is better, losing a few hundred acres to storm water flow management, or the inevitable devastation we witnessed this month?

Some are advocating lawsuits against utilities, municipal governments and insurance companies to pay for their losses. Should they should also consider suing the environmental groups who halted preventive measures, too?

Now to recovery and rebuilding the community.

There are thousands of tons of debris that must be moved out of the way to reopen access to both the community of Montecito and the transportation corridor from Carpinteria and points south to Santa Barbara and points north.

The emergency staging location for some of this debris are the nearby beaches. I am sure these aren’t permanent, but they are near the construction sites and will facilitate a speedier cleanup of roadways.



I am also sure this material has been purged of hazardous material, individuals' prized possessions that were once in all those buildings that were destroyed, that was put in debris piles. It will be sorted out and properly disposed of.

Of course, the emergency permits obtained by cleanup crews are a subject of concern to those environmentalists who would prefer to see this activity stopped.

You see, human suffering doesn’t appear to be a concern for these groups. Where they expect this stuff to be put is a mystery.



Recovery and rebuilding will face other challenges; many the buildings that were lost were constructed long before any of the current environmental rules were in place.

The activists whose property is in the impacted area will soon discover what the rest of us already know — the cost of reconstruction in terms of time and money will be significant.



Or, they’ll simply ask politicians and sympathetic government embeds that they’ve bought and paid for to waive the rules because of the emergency.

Afterall, what were all those political contributions for anyway if not for a few favors? Besides, those rules were for people who were insensitive to environmental concerns.

Roads were also built before new rules were in place; rebuilding them to current standards will be a taxing situation.



Speaking of taxes, a substantial portion of the business, sales, transient occupancy and property taxes flowing into county coffers came from Montecito.

These taxes will be severely impacted for several years as the town that took several decades to develop into what it was prior to the storm returns to a plaything for the rich and famous.

The beauty and allure of this place to the monied class has been forever changed. Whether many people will rebuild without the proximity of the amenities they once cherished remains to be seen.

One thing is certain, all that activism that many have funded for decades had a dramatic impact on their community, but at least the environment could follow its natural cycle of fire and flood.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.