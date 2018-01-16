Ron Fink: Fire and Flood Spare No One; Montecito in Ruins

In December the Thomas Fire, the largest in California history, burned the scenic hillsides and valleys of Ojai, Santa Paula, Ventura, Fillmore, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Montecito.

One firefighter was killed, and several others injured in the month-long fire fight. The blaze destroyed 1,063 buildings and damaged another 280. The fire was contained, but its destructive powers remained.

Those same firefighters returned last week to see their efforts erased by a force they couldn’t control as hundreds of the buildings they had saved in December were lost or damaged, and many people were killed.

Emergency planners predict heavy storm runoff from denuded hills following fires like these; this is especially critical in what's known as the urban interface zone, an area dotted with homes, estates and ranches located in large patches of brush and trees.

While it’s beautiful out there in nature, and the properties sell for premium dollars, it can be dangerous.

Weather forecasters are very sensitive to rain events following these fires.

Reporters and broadcasters sometimes dramatize the danger for several days in advance of pending storms, and many in the community become desensitized to predictions of doom when nothing happens.

Sometimes the forecasts are right, sometimes not.

A couple of years ago, forecasters were predicting the “wettest rainy season in history” on the Central Coast because of a condition known as el nino.

This year, they were predicting lower-than-normal rainfall because of the opposite phenomena, la nina.



The el nino prediction didn’t impact southern California or the Central Coast, but much heavier-than-average rain and snow events occurred in the northern part of the state.

That was good news for water purveyors, but not so good for communities up north that had experienced wildfires.

Our emergency services know from experience that their services will be needed quickly if the weather forecast is accurate.

It is because of their planning that they can react so quickly; they hope they won’t be needed, but nature is an unyielding and a powerful force.

The areas of Santa Barbara and Montecito that were saved from the ravages of the Thomas Fire in December weren’t so fortunate last week.

Although the cumulative rain total wasn’t too much when averaged over a 24-hour period, it all fell quickly, and the homes of the rich and famous, the business center of Montecito, and the main artery connecting Santa Barbara with Southern California were devastated in less than a few hours.



It will take a few more days to finish locating the missing, and fatalities are significant and far much more dramatic than anyone could have anticipated.

Some folks complain about the seemingly high cost associated with maintaining trained and competent emergency response forces, others complain about the reliability of utilities or the maintenance of roadways.

Everything in life has a cost. I will gladly pay for competent people to stand ready to manage the things most of us would consider overwhelming.

To those people I say: How much is too much to pay for a job that only government can do? Public safety is an inherent government responsibility.

Public works could be contracted out to the private sector at less cost, but there is no political will to do so; therefore, we pay whatever politicians are willing to provide employees.

I think we should reflect on what happened and give thanks that firefighters, law enforcement, volunteer search and rescue teams, utility workers, public works employees, and a host of others who are trained and equipped to respond to help us were ready, willing and able to respond.

It wasn’t just ground forces; the Coast Guard, Santa Barbara and Ventura County emergency service helicopters, private air ambulances, and mutual-aid resources from surrounding communities and across the state answered the call.

There were no images of fire, smoke and bombarding airplanes this time, just oceans of mud and fields of large rocks and fallen trees destroying everything in their path, and the sight of law enforcement, firefighters and volunteers wading through seas of mud to save their neighbors.

We should take time to think about what it took to respond to this emergency:

The logistics of acquiring sufficient earth-moving equipment on short notice to deal with all that debris; the ability to marshal all those airborne assets; and the emergency-management structure needed to coordinate response and recovery efforts are hard to visualize for the average citizen.

The community of Montecito may rebuild, but it will never be the same because the memories and scars left behind by this storm will last decades.

It will take weeks, perhaps months and hundreds of millions of dollars to recover from this catastrophe. We can rebuild communities, but we can’t replace the lives lost.

One thing we can do now is thank the emergency management teams that planned for this occurrence, responded quickly and were ready to assist at 3 a.m.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.