Ron Fink: Should Fire Department Provide Medical Response?

Lately there has been a disturbing trend in Lompoc and other communities in which some elected officials and private citizens seem to think they are better prepared to address emergency medical management than the professionals they hired.

Back in the mid 1970s, the fire service began saving heart-attack and trauma victims, and this experience paved the way for the current response and crew-training protocols.

Most fire departments now require their firefighters to be trained and certified to deliver Basic Life Support and operate automated external defibrillators. Since it was authorized for use, the AED has saved many people who were suffering cardiac arrest.



The primary reason for fire departments to start responding to medical calls was that typically a fire engine, with a properly trained crew, could arrive and begin providing emergency medical treatment before ambulance companies could.

Considering there are far fewer ambulances in the county than fire crews, this remains a valid justification.



Some fire departments provide ambulance service. Lompoc Fire Department does not; only Santa Barbara County does and it operates just three rescue ambulances.

American Medical Response, Inc., provides ambulance service for cities in Santa Barbara County, responding to more than 34,000 calls annually.



Firefighters are an integral part of the patient-care experience and can provide myriad functions at even the simplest call by giving rapid assessment, collecting vital signs, initiating treatment, and providing patient updates.

These skilled providers work in conjunction with each other and ambulance crews to better deliver aid to those in need.



Four trained responders are required to properly provide care during a cardiac arrest, plus supervision.

The average in Lompoc is one heart attack every week. Keep in mind that for a heart attack, the first 6-8 minutes are critical for proper care.



Staffing a fire department costs money, money that will be spent whether the firefighters are in quarters or responding to more medical aid calls than critics feel are necessary.

How does one determine if a medical response is necessary? During multi-casualty incidents, many trained responders are needed quickly to provide proper care to all the folks who have been injured.

Current opinion in Lompoc seems to imply that Lompoc Fire Department response to medical or traumatic emergencies is a waste of resources, or an effort to justify their existence.

This perspective may not be shared by the 3,030 patients who received emergency medical service from the department in 2016.

The focus of all fire departments has always been on the people they serve receiving prompt attention and care, and to do the best for those who need help, not justifying budgeted positions.

The current debate focuses on the cost of providing service. Firefighters are available and if the city were to hire an ambulance company to meet all the national performance goals, it would require a massive infusion of new cash (taxes/fees) to provide the same level of service.

If any elected official or private citizen has concerns about how medical service calls are processed, they should take the time to experience both call-taking and on-scene protocols firsthand. I am sure arrangements could be made to accommodate their interest.

One cautionary note, to get a proper perspective, they need to be present for several multi-hour periods at various times of the week to properly assess the situation.

I was once an emergency services dispatcher for Santa Barbara County, and in my experience, there are periods of boredom punctuated by periods of high emergency traffic. You cannot predict when situations will occur that require professional help.

As an example, during the early morning hours it is very quiet in the dispatch center. The community is asleep and few calls are received, but when you get one it is usually very serious. It is not uncommon for life-threatening medical emergencies to occur just before daylight.

The 911 lines are activated many times during a 24-hour period.

Some calls are from folks who think they have an emergency when they don’t (e.g. someone has fallen or has a headache); others who simply can't properly explain what is occurring; and still others who are panicked by what they see and can’t tell you where they are.

Even when the callers are clear enough, the conditions on arrival of emergency forces may be substantially different than the information obtained by the dispatcher.

An example is a request to “assist someone back into bed.” It could be because the person has suffered a heart attack or stroke and has fallen. Or, that headache could be an aneurysm which could indicate a stroke.

So, to the critics I say, become more familiar with the issue before you demand the Fire Department stop responding to medical service calls. You may need them to help you someday.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.