Ron Fink: Healing Qualities of Nature and Man

Nature has a natural process of healing itself when it experiences a problem. When there is a landslide, rivers and streams divert around blockages to keep water draining from the hills. When fires burn away dead underbrush, the healing rains of winter and spring sunshine reawaken vegetation.

But, regenerating manmade things can take much longer.

Santa Barbara and Ventura county mountains are well into the natural process of healing this spring.

If you were to hike into the hills you would experience a rebirth of fresh plants to replace those damaged in the Thomas Fire. The hills are alive with greenery, the animals are returning, and soon flowers will be blooming.

But, nature also has a dark side. When fires and floods occur, manmade objects such as homes and business, hiking trails and roads, and lives are often lost. Unlike vegetation or buildings, the lives can’t be replaced, and some tangible objects are often lost forever.

As Montecito awakened from this winter, residents and business owners/operators were faced with the herculean task of cleaning up and rebuilding.

In some cases, rebuilding isn’t an option since the property the original structures were on has been so drastically altered. it isn’t suitable for rebuilding.

Several volunteer groups have pitched in to help clean up damaged property; entertainers have provided their talent to raise funds; and government/private efforts have freed most roads and all the drainages of flood debris.

Now the costly task of rebuilding the streets, bridges and utilities must begin.

Some regulatory obstacles to rebuilding have been reduced and/or eliminated, but still it will take a few years to fully restore the area and settle property loss and land-use issues. It will take people coming together, and a lot of money and sweat to restore the unique character of Montecito.

Will people and the government simply rebuild, or will they try to return the character and charm to the areas that were devastated? Will people return to live in a community knowing a similar disaster could happen again in a few years? Will visitors return to spend their money?

There have been many serious and damaging fires in our county in the last several decades. During the 1990 Paint Fire, more than 600 buildings were destroyed in less than 12 hours, and 5,000 acres of brush burned clean.

» In one afternoon, the fire burned from the top of San Marcos Pass traveling four miles down into Hope Ranch and to the ocean.

» In 2007, the Zaca Fire burned 240,000 acres.

» In 2009, the Tea Fire destroyed more than 200 buildings, killed two people and burned 1,900 acres.

» In 1955, the Refugio Fire burned 79,000 acres.

» In 1964, the Coyote Fire burned 65,000 acres.

» In 1971, the Romero Fire burned 14,000 acres and four fire-tractor operators were killed.

Today, you can hardly tell there was ever a fire of these magnitudes anywhere on the South Coast. The people of Montecito should take some comfort from this fact. A full recovery can be accomplished; all it takes is will power, money, time and effort.

Then, in a couple of decades, the hillsides will be ripe for another devastating fire, followed by winter rains.

Hopefully, politicians and local activists won’t stand in the way when engineers try to maintain the drainages, and fire agencies advocate for aggressive fuel-management efforts to reduce the amount of material that can be burned.

It remains to be seen how the recovery effort proceeds as we move into another decade. I suspect nature will be a few years into its regeneration chore long before humans have completed theirs.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.