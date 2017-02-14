Ron Fink: Health Impacts of Pot Use; As Innocent as Proponents Claim?

Last week I commented on the demonstrated impact of pot use for the users, but what about the folks who must inhale their second-hand smoke? Then there are the long-term effects of continued use for users.

Proponents of recreational pot use are giddy over the prospect of being able to legally grow their own; some of these folks are old enough to know better, but after all it’s the cause that’s important, not the long-term health and safety impacts that count.

Today, instant gratification rules, and it’s whatever makes you feel good that’s important; tomorrow is for someone else to worry about.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Office of National Drug Control Policy say: “Marijuana smoke irritates the lungs, and frequent marijuana smokers can have the same breathing problems that tobacco smokers have.

"These problems include daily cough and phlegm, more frequent lung illness, and a higher risk of lung infections; increased risk of both brain and behavioral problems in babies; temporary hallucinations, paranoia and worsening symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.”

They also say: “Compared to nonusers, heavy marijuana users more often report lower life satisfaction, poorer mental and physical health, more relationship problems and less academic and career success.”

None of this sounds healthy or fun to me.

Both agencies developed this information during the last several years and it’s interesting that although the Obama administration viewed the use of pot as a minor issue, they decided to keep all the information that was contrary to their claims on federal government websites.



A University of California, San Francisco News Center, hardly a conservative outlet, report by Leigh Beeson on July 27, 2016, concerning second-hand pot smoke states:

“One minute of exposure to second-hand smoke from marijuana diminishes blood vessel function to the same extent as tobacco, but the harmful cardiovascular effects last three times longer, according to a new study in rats led by UC San Francisco researchers.”



So, even though you and I and the children of users may not use pot, we are subject to some serious ill effects just by being in proximity to a user for a minute or more.

Initially, pot users may experience near instant gratification as they puff away. But over time, they build up a tolerance that relies on increased usage to obtain the same high.

Pot today is more potent than in the past, and as more people become users they are demanding even better strains to produce the same high they experienced when they started using.



The Office of National Drug Control Policy reports “prevalence of higher potency marijuana, measured by levels of the chemical delta­9­tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is increasing.

"Average THC levels rose from less than 1 percent in the mid­ 1970s to more than 6 percent in 2002. Sinsemilla potency increased in the past two decades from 6 percent to more than 13 percent, with some samples containing THC levels of up to 33 percent.”

The established impairment level in Colorado is five nanograms of active THC per milliliter of whole blood. Unlike alcohol, pot use can be detected for up to 100 days.

Keep that in mind the next time you take a mandatory drug test for work, commercial drivers exams or a pre-employment physical.

There is ample credible evidence from reliable sources to indicate that the claims by pot proponents that the growing and use of their drug of choice is harmless doesn’t sync with the available clinical evidence.

Proponents of pot use offer other, less credible, anecdotal evidence to dispute these scientific facts; you should decide which to believe.

The city of Lompoc is currently trying to figure out what to do about recreational marijuana growing and use in the city.

Even though neither Santa Barbara County nor the state have figured out what to do yet, our elected leaders decided to plunge headlong into an effort to regulate this substance before the pot laws had been established.

So, there are two basic questions: Do city leaders want to condone an increased risk to public health, or will they execute their responsibility to protect the public and continue the ban on marijuana use in our city?

The quest for tax revenue should not be part of the decision-making process primarily because any revenue estimates now would simply be guesses.

Contrary to urban myths, pot users and those around them have a high probability of suffering physical and mental problems as life goes on. Even though severely underinformed voters passed this proposition, cooler heads need to take charge of the situation.

Responsible leadership is needed here.

Even though political pressure will be exerted to assure leaders “there is nothing to see here” and the treasury will be flush with new cash if they approve pot use, they must sift through the fog of pot supporters’ rhetoric and make decisions that serve the public good.

In this case, waiting until the state/county acts is the best course of action.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.