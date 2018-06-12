Ron Fink: Helping Homeless Requires Multifaceted Approach

A couple of weeks ago, I criticized a proposed plan to help the homeless in Lompoc. One reader challenged me to come up with a solution, so I’ll expand on my previous commentary.

I wrote: “Many of these people (the homeless) are incapable of providing for themselves, others simply choose not to work and instead rely on the generosity of citizens or they just steal what they want. Still others are mentally or physically disabled and can’t provide for themselves; all need distinct levels of service.”

First the most tragic group, the mentally ill:

In 1963, President John Kennedy signed the Community Mental Health Act, but he was assassinated before it was implemented. It was designed to create community health centers where the mentally ill could live while being treated. His successors never followed through on the plan.

In 1965, Congress created the Medicaid and Medicare programs; mental health patients in psychiatric hospitals are excluded, so patients were discharged.

In 1967, California ended the practice of institutionalizing patients against their will, or for indefinite amounts of time, and closed all state mental institutions. The patients wound up on the streets with nowhere to go.

But the state had proposed a two-part program: Close the institutions and create a better system like the one envisioned by Kennedy four years earlier. While quick to close facilities with inadequate care, Sacramento never funded the follow-on program.

So, my first solution is to act on the words Kennedy sent to Congress on Feb. 5, 1963:

“This situation has been tolerated far too long. It has troubled our national conscience, but only as a problem unpleasant to mention, easy to postpone, and despairing of solution.

“The federal government, despite the nation-wide impact of the problem, has largely left the solutions up to the States.

“The States have depended on custodial hospitals and homes. Many such hospitals and homes have been shamefully understaffed, overcrowded, unpleasant institutions from which death too often provided the only firm hope of release.

“First, we must seek out the causes of mental illness and of mental retardation and eradicate them. Here, more than in any other area, an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure. For prevention is far more desirable for all concerned.

“Second, we must strengthen the underlying resources of knowledge and, above all, of skilled manpower which are necessary to mount and sustain our attack on mental disability for many years to come.

“Third, we must strengthen and improve the programs and facilities serving the mentally ill and the mentally retarded. The emphasis should be upon timely and intensive diagnosis, treatment, training, and rehabilitation so that the mentally afflicted can be cured or their functions restored to the extent possible.”

Kennedy’s plan would have helped solve the most intolerable aspect of the “homeless problem” in a humane and compassionate way. Incarcerating the mentally ill doesn’t solve the problem, it only makes it worse.

The next issue is the physically handicapped, Again, simply giving them an electronic benefits card and temporary shelter doesn’t help. People who are handicapped because of a physical injury or birth defect shouldn’t be cast adrift hoping they can survive on their own.

Those “handicapped” by drug or alcohol addiction wouldn’t be given any financial aid until they successfully completed treatment and diversion programs. Their handicap is created by personal choice and shouldn’t be rewarded.

These treatment programs may include temporary military barracks-like housing, however the occupants would be required to clean their living spaces, maintain the landscaping on the property, cook group meals and clean the public spaces of the facility; no free lunch.

These wouldn’t be the Taj Mahal-type units currently being built for low-income people and financed by taxpayers.

But, don’t let the “military barracks-like” term scare you away. Although utilitarian, unlike the large open-bay barracks of the past, modern military barracks consist of semi-private two-person pods with a shared restroom/shower area that serves two-to-four pods. A cooking area is also provided.

Lastly are those who are simply dropping out of society and taking advantage of good-natured people. These are the folks you see holding their signs begging for “gas money” in front of commercial establishments. They are also the folks who are shoplifters, burglars and thieves.

These are the people who need to be incarcerated for their crimes and prohibited from begging. Most are able-bodied individuals and just don’t want to live like the rest of us do.

The homeless problem is multifaceted and requires different solutions for each class of homeless person.

My solutions would be costly, but if politicians are willing to spend our tax money for solutions that have been proven to be ineffective at reducing the homeless situation, then why not try a new approach to a long standing and growing problem?

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.