Ron Fink: Lompoc’s Shrub Cutting to Deter Homeless People Also Pushes Out Birds, Bunnies

By Ron Fink | January 15, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

Lompoc, like every other city in America, has a “homeless problem” — random misfits, drug- and alcohol-addicted people, and the mentally ill who cannot adapt to society roam the city and its surrounding area 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Instead of providing care for the mentally ill, arresting misfits for the various crimes they have committed and/or prosecuting them for damaging property, homeless advocates and yammering politicians reward them with food, shelter and many other things that people normally work for. In other words, it pays to be a societal misfit who contributes nothing to the world they live in.

The city’s answer to the problem of the homeless camping in the local riverbed is a classic example of simplistic government overreaction to a problem they ignored for years. And who suffers the consequences? Not the homeless because they are still roaming free throughout the city, squatting wherever they want to and stealing whatever they feel they need.

The city correctly reacted by evicting the homeless from their camps along the riverbed, but they weren't required to pick up their own mess. Instead, the city paid several hundred thousand dollars to do the job for them. Predictably, many returned once the initial effort was complete. The police tried to find them, but they simply ran and hid in the thick brushy areas as the officers patrolled the area on foot and on motorized vehicles.

The city’s solution: Clear-cut all the brush down to ground level so they won't have anywhere to hide. That sounds effective until you consider the unintended consequences.

Scores of people from age 5 to 85 use the Riverbend Park bike/walking trail daily for therapy and exercise. They enjoyed looking at and studying the shrubbery and, in the shrubs, colonies of birds and bunnies.

Many of the walkers brought grains, waste vegetables and foods they have found the critters like to eat. Every day we walk, my wife and I have observed more than 20 of the furry little bunnies lined up for their treats and scores of quail chortling while gobbling up birdseed and oatmeal flakes.

It was a bucolic setting that offered a peaceful backdrop for the exercise period and an escape from compact city living. But that simple pleasure has been taken away by the actions the city took. The great thinkers down at City Hall figured that creating a moonscape where there once was a vibrant animal community was a good idea.

By eliminating the homes of the birds and bunnies, the folks who worked all their lives and only sought the solitude of seeing the animals on the trail have now lost a favorite pastime. Now, except for the folks walking and their dogs, the area is almost lifeless, with only a few birds and no bunnies.

I contacted the city and the helpful staffer said, “Oh, the bushes will grow back.” But this will take years for them to reach a height that the bunnies will feel safe, and many of us don’t have that many years left, so we may have lost this wholesome opportunity forever.

What will city officials think of next? Will they require commercial property owners to remove mature plantings or tear down trash enclosures so the homeless have no where to hide?

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

