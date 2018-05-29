Ron Fink: Homeless Solution in Lompoc — A Plan Without an Ending

The homeless issue is becoming a bigger headache every day in Lompoc, but the issue isn’t a new phenomenon. Back in the era when America’s migration started westward, families would just pick up and move.

When they left, they would only take what they could carry; I have looked through many western ghost towns and found full cans of food still on the makeshift shelves of their meager dwellings. Before the pioneers, the roaming Indian tribes did the same thing.

But these folks were moving for a purpose and they always seemed to find a way to provide for themselves.

Today it’s a little different. On any day of the week, vagrants wandering without a purpose can be seen roaming the streets, sleeping in public areas or begging for handouts in front of commercial establishments. They are easy to spot.

By night they find places to sleep; some near commercial buildings, some in the landscaping around buildings and many others have established camps in the nearby riverbed. By some counts, there are more than 200 of these folks “camped out” in various locations.

People are complaining, political leaders are getting phone calls, and something needs to be done, but what? On May 18, the Lompoc police department updated the City Council on a plan to address community concern; but it has issues.

Keep in mind that a good plan needs a start and a finish; this plan has no finish in sight. There are other flaws, I’ll discuss them later.

The proposed plan involves many government and private organizations. The problems created by the vagrants cross jurisdictional lines;

The environment is being damaged, hazardous materials and other trash are strewn in the critical habitat of the river, in many cases they are trespassing, several fires have been started, assaults and murders have occurred, and drug use is common. The list is endless.

Not to mention that they roam around in the city limits during the day and then camp out in the unincorporated areas at night.

The PD is talking to some community members about the problem; they tried to gather local service organizations and churches along with county social services into the conversation. But only a few showed up and none have committed to action.

Simply causing the homeless to “move along” isn’t going to solve the problem. They need somewhere to go. That’s where the problem gets bigger; is there enough shelter to house them? Most of the available shelter space is occupied by other low-income people.

Many of these people are incapable of providing for themselves, others simply choose not to work and instead rely on the generosity of citizens, or they just steal what they want. Still others are mentally or physically disabled and can’t provide for themselves; all need distinct levels of service.

This is the PD’s plan: First tell the homeless that there are services available; citizen volunteers from the various service organizations would take on this task.

When they find one or more homeless camps, they would provide the occupants with a list of available services and then tell them they must find another place to stay, again providing either vouchers or some other accommodation.

Then the homeless would be interviewed at a service center; all available community service providers would be available to discuss what’s available and how to get it. If medical conditions exist, they would be cared for.

Next is the enforcement element. After a period has passed, the Police and Sheriff’s departments would provide a sterner warning and then remove the camps after the inhabitants have carried away their valuables.

Heavy equipment, such as front-end loaders, dump trucks and hazardous waste containers, will be necessary to gather up the many tons of debris left in the camps and take it for disposal.

Then comes the hard part. How do you prevent more camps from springing up or more homeless from appearing once the current assemblage has been removed?

New vagrants will arrive from other communities and take all the free stuff Lompoc will give. And, they will continue to do just what people like them have always done, squat at the nearest place.

More importantly, how much will this plan cost and who is going to pay for it?

This plan is a start, but like many government plans it tries short-term solutions instead of trying to permanently rid the streets of the homeless.

There was no “end game” (e.g. long-term solution) in what was presented.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]om. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.