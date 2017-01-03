Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Ron Fink: Is New Sports Complex Needed in Lompoc?

By Ron Fink | January 3, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Recently, unbeknownst to the general public, Lompoc city staff developed a robust proposal concerning a new sports complex at Ken Adam Park on the north end of town.

The proposal was presented to the City Council on Dec. 6 and is an idea that reminded me of the failed plans to build a space center. How much time and effort (think staff hours) was spent on something the council didn’t request is unknown.

I checked the Parks and Recreation Commission agendas for the last year and there is no mention of this ever being discussed by the commission. So, this appears to be another one of those projects put together by an anonymous group of citizens meeting secretly. These well-intentioned people may not even be aware that other venues, with approved projects, are available but haven’t been built out.

According to the staff presentation on Dec. 6, the park would contain four baseball and seven soccer fields; concession stands and a restaurant. A deck and viewing stand also are associated with the restaurant.

This is reminiscent of an earlier plan, which was never completed, for Riverbend Park. That plan envisioned some 49-acres would be developed and about 2.5 miles of bike/walking trail would be built. The bike trail was built for about $1 million, which came from a federal transportation grant, but that’s the only part of the original plan that was properly constructed.

The north complex would have included nine soccer fields and allowed for five joint-use softball fields. Included would be an existing Babe Ruth League baseball field. The south complex would include four tennis courts, eight soccer fields and allow for four joint-use softball fields.

In total, this project would have offered 17 soccer fields, nine softball fields, a Babe Ruth baseball diamond and four tennis courts. More than 580 parking spaces would have been provided. This project was much larger than the “new plan” and would provide twice as many playing areas.

But, as is typical for grand ideas, this one fell apart when money feel short.

A team of volunteers tried to develop part of the north complex, but the city didn’t require any construction plans, it wasn’t built to industry standards and, of course, a plan meeting city specifications wasn’t required and no one inspected the work to see if it was done correctly. The good-intentioned volunteers simply graded a flat spot, installed a sprinkler system and planted grass.

Today, the soccer fields, although fully utilized on most weekends, are riddled with gopher holes because gopher wire wasn’t installed, the parking area is simply a graded spot with a ground-up asphalt covering that had no markings to tell folks which way traffic should flow or even where the parking slots were.

Once again, no plans were required and the current parking area does not meet city standards.

This parking area is overcrowded when soccer season is in full swing. Parked cars frequently spill out to the adjoining streets during events, especially when one set of teams is finishing their game and other teams are arriving.

The south complex wasn’t developed like the plan stated either. In 2013, a bike skills park was proposed and approved by the City Council which would occupy the space set aside for two softball and three soccer fields. Similar to the north complex, volunteers built this site as well, but unlike the north side this time plans were required and it was properly built to city specifications.

Do we need another plan for a new park? If the city could maintain existing parks, if Riverbend Park had been developed, professionally built and fully utilized, and if Ryon Park had been overhauled to achieve its maximum potential and all other venues were in good repair and fully utilized, it might be worth consideration.

During the presentation in December the last slide states: “Quality fields encourage sport participation and our youth need a safe and fun outlet for activity and physical exercise.”

I agree 100 percent, but if this is true, why have none of the previous plans been implemented? And, why wasn’t this energy applied to developing a plan to upgrade existing park venues?

I don’t mean to discourage “thinking big,” but earlier city leaders have thought big and presented grand plans which got the public excited and nothing happened. And, considering that the Riverbend Park idea was approved by the City Council more than 12 years ago, it is unlikely the new project would be completed in the next 25 years.

More thought, including an identified need that hasn’t been met with approved projects, is needed before the council allows this project to go any further.

http://www1.cityoflompoc.com/departments/comdev/environmental/riverbend/rvrbndeir.pdf

https://www.noozhawk.com/article/multi_sport_complex_proposed_for_city_owned_land_in_lompoc?utm_source=Noozhawk%27s+A.M.+Report&utm_campaign=1db7bcd933-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2016_12_05&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cb376aba6e-1db7bcd933-247090233

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 