Ron Fink: Is President Obama Blind to What’s Going On in World Today?

After seven years in office, President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton still claim that all the problems in the Islamic world are President George Bush’s fault.

Their theory is that if he hadn’t decided to eliminate Saddam Hussein and free Iraqi citizens from a heartless dictator, there would be no trouble in that region and they could go on blissfully transforming America into a nanny state.

But when President Bush left office, the region was relatively calm and the majority of Iraq was safe so peaceful Muslims and Christians could lead their lives; but when President Obama pulled out all American forces, declaring that war had been won, things turned chaotic real fast.

The current crop of Islamic extremists, known as ISIS, has begun a terror campaign that makes all other actions of this type seem like child’s play.

Their main focus seems to be anyone who does not swear allegiance to their cause, and they are particularly brutal toward Christians. In fact, they have sworn to rid the world of all people and symbols of the Christian faith.

They also have a serious grievance with the Western world. In their tortured minds, all who live in the western world are infidels who must be purged. To bolster their cause, they point to extremely radical interpretations of their bible, the Koran, which empowers them to torture, rape and murder their enemies.

They convince their followers that blowing themselves to bits for the cause is their gateway to a heaven where they will be rewarded handsomely for their effort.

Recently, the president patted himself on the back and declared that ISIS “had been contained” and that Al Qaeda, their predecessors had been defeated. The next day, groups of extreme Islamic Muslims (ISIS) attacked crowds of innocent Parisians in an effort to further their ultra-extreme point of view and Al Qaeda killed 20 people in Mali.

In the process they killed themselves along with 150 people who wished Muslims no harm.

He said that this was just a “minor setback” — To what? His fantasy that he has things under control?

I guess he also forgot that ISIS claimed that they had recently bombed a Russian airliner whose flight originated in Egypt, killing hundreds of women and children.

Simple facts establish that not only has ISIS not been contained, but that they are growing and spreading their murderous ways all over the world — including the United States.

To make the point, CNS News reported that "ISIS is now responsible for more than 60 terrorist plots against Western targets, including 18 in the United States," according to Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul.

So, Obama has decided to allow thousands of potential radicals to come to our shores. As Donald Trump pointed out, this migration could be used by ISIS as a Trojan horse to sneak radicalized Muslims into our nation and Europe undetected.

Our own Lois Capps proudly announced in her weekly newsletter that “I do not believe that we must choose between ensuring strong national security and our country’s values” as she voted against legislation on the House floor this week that would effectively slow refugee resettlement from Syria and Iraq until we can figure out who they are.

But 47 of her Democrat colleagues agreed that national security is more important to their constituents.

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that “US authorities have charged at least 66 men and women with ISIS-related terror plots on American soil – including a handful of refugees” and the Express reported that “eight people have been arrested at Istanbul's main airport amid fears they are Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists posing as refugees after they were found clutching a hand-drawn map plotting the route to Germany.”.

Add to that the hundreds that have been arrested in recent days in France, Germany and Belgium.

And finally, Bretibart reported that eight Syrians were caught by the border patrol in the Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas; so you can readily see that ISIS has definitely not “been contained”.

During a recent a press conference in Turkey a testy president challenged his critics to give him a better plan if they had one.

Well here is a plan; your stated goal is and has been to stop ISIS – this is worthy goal but your strategy has failed to achieve that goal. Admit that you need a new one.

His administration masterminded the dismantling of the surveillance infrastructure that was designed to intercept terrorist communications; he released the planners and tacticians of terror in the Muslim states from Guantanamo Bay prison; and, he created rules of engagement for the military that virtually assure that the enemy cannot be prosecuted in an effective way.

As the leader of the free world it is up to you, President Obama, to lead, and he seems unable to do anything other than blame everyone else for problems he created while fantasizing that all is at peace in the world just because he says so.

What is he waiting for? Does he need truckloads of American women and children in body bags before he realizes the threat is real?

President Obama why are you blind to what’s going on in the world today?

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.