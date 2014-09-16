Ron Fink: Is President Obama Really Ready for a War?

Advice

President Barack Obama isn’t what you would call a hawk. His strongest campaign pledge while running for election in 2008 and re-election in 2012 was to end wars that were in progress and project a softer image for the United States around the world.

He honored those commitments and has subsequently overseen the protracted gutting of our defense capability. This is a strategic mistake that will haunt the nation for at least the next decade as our enemy’s sense weakness and wreak havoc in many worldwide venues.

Last week, Obama made a speech and suggested that he would eradicate the forces of evil in Iraq and Syria. How he proposed to do this left many wondering just how effective his sales pitch was.

Many conservative and liberal journalists panned his speech, and David Frum of The Atlantic in an online commentary summed it up best: “Barack Obama’s address Wednesday on the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria was surprisingly terrible: a disorganized mess, insincere and unconvincing.” It must have seemed this way to other world leaders too since they have had a “tepid response” to supporting the president.

Clearly, Obama doesn’t have the international leadership abilities of past presidents, and it is becoming abundantly clear that he has no idea how to fix the problem. Street activists just don’t have the experience needed to comprehend the tactics and strategy of international conflict.

Even as the hot air of Obama’s speech was cooling, senior members of his administration, including Secretary of State John Kerry, were saying that this wasn’t really a war, but just a “very significant counter-terrorism operation.” The White House contradicted this statement within hours — apparently the president’s team isn’t on the same page with each player running their own game, but that’s no surprise considering their very public disconnects on many major issues.

I am just guessing here, but I’ll bet vocal Democrat enclaves were screeching loudly because they had believed the fight was over when Obama said so and they really don’t like the idea of projecting military power, and that’s why Kerry made this statement.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Dianne Feinstein said in widely published remarks: “I recognize the reluctance of many Americans to engage in another war in the Middle East. But it is imperative that every American is fully cognizant of how dangerous and deadly ISIS really is.” Apparently she listens to the briefings she gets and has a better grasp of the issue than the commander-in-chief does or his minions.

It was only a few months ago that the president was downplaying the abilities of ISIS. Many would agree that Obama may have been and still is in denial that anything that didn’t agree with his peace and harmony narrative could be going on.

After all, hadn’t he taken a victory lap after he abandoned Iraq and subsequently Afghanistan by pulling all of our military forces out, thus squandering the lives and limbs of our young men and women who plunged headlong into that caldron of snakes and tried to keep very bad people from killing those who just wanted to live their lives in peace?

Obama has blamed his predecessor for everything that’s wrong in the world today, but it turns out that President George W. Bush accurately predicted what would happen if the U.S. left Iraq too soon in a speech in 2007.

So now Obama has concluded that action is needed, but will he have the stomach to see this operation through to the finish line, or will he toss a few bombs around and then say it’s all over?

War is ugly. Ask any combat veteran of the many wars the U.S. has conducted and they will tell you of the hardships and dangers associated with doing what Obama has proposed. Wars like this cannot be won from the air; it will take troops scouring the countryside and mud huts to eradicate the enemy — just whose troop’s remains a mystery.

His strategy — “no boots on the ground” — is weak in its design and laughable since he has already committed over 1,500 boots filled with brave Americans to the fight.

Those of us old enough to remember the Vietnam War can recall that our commitment began by sending military advisors to aid the South Vietnamese military and ended with well over 58,000 dying and 153,000 being wounded before we retreated and left the place in far worse shape than we found it.

If Obama stays the course, our next president will inherit the operation — will he or she have the political will to continue the fight? Will Obama clearly define the mission and then allow his military commanders to execute it? Will the administration rebuild the defense department so that they have adequate resources to wage this war and defend the country from other threats?

Is Obama ready for a war, or was this just another speech to try to boost his poll numbers?

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.