Ron Fink: Is Growing, Use of Marijuana in Lompoc a Good Idea?

Proposition 64, the California Marijuana Legalization Initiative, was passed by voters in the November election; but did voters really know what they voted for?

More importantly, does the Lompoc City Council, or any politician, know the finite details of the proposition?

Prop. 64 basically did two things: It legalized the use of recreational pot and, may raise sin tax money for state and local governments. A sin tax is levied on tobacco, alcohol, soft drinks, and other things deemed by some to be harmful.

Local governments were authorized to levy additional taxes and fees if they wanted to. Some politicians thought this would be a cash cow.

Does anyone think for one minute that household growers will self-report, apply for permits or pay taxes/fees unless they are caught? Or, do you think street sales will suddenly stop just because it’s legal to sell it?

Proposed revenue of $2 million per year would be provided to the UC San Diego Center for Medical Cannabis Research to study medical marijuana.

On the UCSD cannabis research website, science journalist Greg Miller cited a report published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in Science Magazine on Jan. 12, which stated:

“The committee reports ‘substantial evidence’ linking early marijuana use with substance abuse later in life and suggesting that cannabis increases the likelihood of respiratory problems, motor vehicle accidents, and low birth weight in infants born to pot-smoking mothers.”

That doesn’t sound good.

According to the fact-based article “The 395-page report is the work of an expert committee that considered more than 10,000 research abstracts in their review of the scientific literature on cannabis.”

This sounds more factual than the pot supporter’s anecdotal claims.

Unlike alcohol, which only affects the user, marijuana smokers impact everyone around them.

If using it in an apartment building, condo or even on their patio, the drift smoke from pot users is not only irritating but may cause irrevocable and harmful impacts to the smoker’s neighbors. More on second-hand smoke next week.

So, what is the role of local government? The government’s role is to protect the community from potentially dangerous conditions.

During the December meeting, Lompoc city staff was recommending a series of permits and associated fees to assure that grow operations were conducted safely.

For example, it is common knowledge that when pot is grown inside a building that grow lights may be necessary, so the city was requiring an electrical permit if permanent lighting was installed.

This seems reasonable since permits are required for all electrical work. They are also requiring it to be grown indoors and out of public view, which is a requirement included in the text of Prop. 64.

The proposition also limits how many plants you can have at your house; six is the limit.

The draft resolution stated:

“City retains its police powers and land use authority to regulate or ban marijuana activities, including commercial marijuana operations, cultivation, distribution and consumption for the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Lompoc.”

The council already banned medical marijuana dispensaries in 2007 and reaffirmed it in 2016.

There are too many issues raised by UCSD concerning the long-term effects to allow its immediate use near children and non-user adults, and published research indicates it has serious consequences for users and their unborn babies.

So, what will the council do?

At the first hearing, members rejected professional input from the staff and instead created another ad hoc committee to, as Council Member Victor Vega put it, “see if we can come up with a more sensible ordinance that’ll be good for everything.”

So, once again, a committee comprised of people who have no technical knowledge of the subject will try and craft city policy.

I would urge the City Council members to fulfill its responsibility to the public on this matter. First, read the full text of Prop. 64 so they know what the rules are and ask the staff to provide them a copy of the ordinance highlighting Prop. 64 requirements.

Then discuss anything that was added, which isn’t part of the basic law.

Next, I'd hold this matter in abeyance until state legislators figure out what to do.

It seems to me the state has much deeper resources than the city of Lompoc does, so why not let them finish their work before we plunge headlong into the smoke cloud being generated by pot proponments?

As a non-user, non-smoker I have a right to live my life without having to ingest potentially harmful substances and it is the government’s responsibility to protect me.

Is the staff proposal “a lot of overreaching, and it doesn’t glide with the spirit of what Proposition 64 was,” as Council Member Jim Mosby said?

Maybe, Google the UCSD report and the proposition text; read the data and it will answer the question. Then decide for yourselves whether this is a good idea or not.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.