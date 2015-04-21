Ron Fink: It’s Time for Montecito to Start Living Green

Advice

Gov. Jerry Brown has concluded that we have a water shortage. This isn’t a recent revelation, but it takes some people a few years to catch on.

So what did he do? Instead of planning ahead — he could have started in his first stint as governor — he mandated emergency measures that include a mandatory reduction of 25 percent for all domestic water users. Agriculture is justifiably exempt because we have to eat, but so are environmental programs that flush hundreds of millions of gallons of water down the rivers and into the sea.

Fortunately, the state water board seems to think across-the-board cuts are not justified and has established a sliding scale based on past performance. But these “emergency measures” point to a larger problem: Why does the government wait until we are deep into a drought before it starts planning for the event?

Long before I was born, water was an issue in the west. The place I was raised, Los Angeles, needed vast quantities of water so that politicians, who were closely associated with land developers, could line their pockets with gold. The San Fernando Valley and the Los Angeles Basin were dry and arid places.

So what did they do? They sent William Mulholland out to find water and bring it to L.A. This involved the construction of hundreds of miles of concrete-lined canals that eventually dumped into a reservoir system at the north end of the San Fernando Valley.

Everywhere else needed water, too. In our county the waters of the Santa Ynez River watershed were commandeered by the South Coast and an entire ecosystem was decimated in the process. South Coast growth wasn’t limited to the available water; instead, a smoke and mirrors approach that future conservation measures would make up for the lack of water was used to justify growth.

But that has proven to be false because people with money do not conserve, they just pay the bill.

The other answer was the State Water Project, installed in the late 1990s, and the construction of a desalinization plant for Santa Barbara. Both promised vast quantities of water. The water project doesn’t deliver water in drought periods, and the first desalinization plant was disassembled and sold. But, Santa Barbara city leaders have now decided to build another one at a great cost to ratepayers.

And the waters of Lake Cachuma are frequently released for a few fish that reside below the dam, simply exacerbating the shortage.

So, how are conservation efforts going? According to recent reports, Montecito — the home of many who actively and aggressively support so-called “green initiatives” — is the largest water user in the county. To its credit, the local water agency has implemented new restrictions, but the folks living on those manicured estates will simply pay the bill and ignore water reduction goals just like they have in the past because the water bill is only a minute portion of their household budget.

On the other end of the scale, the City of Lompoc not only met but exceeded the previous water reduction goals. In fact, the per-person water use is about one-third less than the average daily consumption. The result was across-the-board rate increases because there were fewer units of water being sold!

As Lompoc utility director Larry Bean pointed out, Lompoc has been more than cooperative with previous water saving programs. In fact, we were overachievers when compared to the rest of Santa Barbara County and the state.

It costs money to conserve, and it costs money if you fail to follow conservation goals. In addition, the cost to operate and maintain a domestic water supply system is the same if you pump one gallon of water or a million — thus, if you save water it will cost you plenty.

I don’t object to conserving water; in fact, I converted all of my indoor fixtures to low flow long before there was a water shortage. I also carefully manage my landscape watering schedule and avoid sending water down the street.

But I notice that commercial users aren’t quite as careful. I frequently see water running for several blocks down the gutter from many businesses and some city government facilities in town. I also see sprinklers watering the streets and parking lots. Maybe these folks could be a bit more responsive to the drought.

I water my lawn once a week for about 20 minutes. It looks great. I see others water two or three times a week, which based on my results seems a little excessive. I get my car washed at a place that recycles the water; I see others washing their cars in the driveway.

In Lompoc, we have all been fairly responsible citizens while others who claim to be strong supporters of every green program there is have simply ignored the problem. It’s time for the idle rich to contribute to the overall good and start living green.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.