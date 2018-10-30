Ron Fink: Jim Mosby’s Illegal Park; Is He Exposing Children to Known Health Risks?

Jim Mosby operates an unpermitted sports field adjacent to Lompoc’s River Park. Youth football teams and club soccer teams can be seen using the park during the season and they are featured prominently in Mosby’s current mayoral campaign videos.

The facility has an unmarked dirt parking area, there is no potable water on site, and the nearest restroom facilities are almost 700 feet from the playing fields.

These restrooms are reserved for paying campsite users in a city of Lompoc park, and he doesn’t have permission to use them.

The Board of Supervisors denied Mosby a conditional-use permit for the park in June 2015, finding his project was “an intensive urban-type use with up to 780 visitors per day leading to soil compaction and human exposure to pesticides drifting from adjacent cultivated fields. It has inadequate access to public services; conflicts with the county’s land-use goals and policies; and introduces land-use conflicts in a designated rural area.”

He appealed the board's decision, and on Jan. 17, 2017, the Court of Appeal for the state of California concluded the county’s action to deny Mosby a permit for a sports facility on land zoned for agriculture was “supported by substantial evidence, after examining all relevant evidence in the entire record.”

In other words, Mosby had to shut down his operation because he didn’t follow the rules or provide needed amenities for public use.

But so far, Mosby has ignored the orders of the court and the county and hasn’t closed the operation. He often uses the phrase, “overreach” when not wanting to follow rules and guidelines set forth by the city and county.

How does he get away with this? Well, his strategy seems to be to wear his adversaries down and use political influence.

River Park and his sports complex are in the 4th Supervisory District; he is Supervisor Peter Adams’ appointee to the county Park Commission, and Adam has endorsed Mosby in the current mayor’s race in Lompoc saying, “Jim Mosby is one of the smartest and hardest working men I know.”

These dots are easy to connect, and Mosby has publicly stated that he continues operating the fields because there aren’t enough of them available to support all the team play.

He may be right, but Mosby is both an elected councilman in Lompoc and an appointed park commissioner in the county.

If there aren’t enough parks in the area, why hasn’t he initiated any measures to assure either the city or county governments operate and maintain adequate public venues to serve the communities children?

Instead, Mosby advocates cutting the General Fund budget in the city instead of allowing the public to vote on a temporary sales tax measure.

He has publicly stated he wants to “cut positions at City Hall.” Well, that sounds nice during a political campaign, but almost all “city hall” employees are associated with the enterprise funds and would not be affected by General Fund cuts.

The cuts he advocates, by some staff estimates nearly $3.5 million during the two-year budget, won’t come from “city hall.” Instead, they will be boots-on-the-ground who provide staffing for daily police, fire and parks services to Lompoc residents.

How many of those boots will be worn by parks and recreation employees remains uncertain as a new council grapples with the issue.



Concerning the continued operation of Mosby’s park, this should concern parents whose kids are running and playing in an area the county and the court specifically stated in their denial creates a “human exposure to pesticides drifting from adjacent cultivated fields.”

If Jim Mosby thinks it’s OK to simply ignore the direction of the government he serves, provide substandard facilities, and knowingly expose young children to future health risks, then he isn’t suited for any elected or appointed public office.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.