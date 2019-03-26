Ron Fink: Lack of Moral Compass And a Budget in Shambles

The chamber was tense as dozens of people from a crowd of almost 100 spoke of their concern for their city. On Tuesday, March 19, the Lompoc City Council was again discussing the upcoming two-year budget.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne is very concerned: “My fear right now is that we go down the path of proving we can solve the next two years with cuts and the (council) majority sits here and decides we’re done, and the real problem is the next two years is not our only problem.

"This debt from CalPERS is not going to go away. It’s going to continue to grow and we cannot cut our way out of it," she said. "We will begin to dig such a large hole that instead of climbing out of it, it will start to fill with water, and we will drown as a community.”

One councilman had already launched a disinformation campaign to try to persuade voters that placing a temporary sales tax on the ballot would cost the city and taxpayers too much to even allow a vote.

Councilman Jim Mosby portrays himself as somewhat of a budget expert, but he uses numbers he pulls out of thin air to try to make his case.

He always speaks with authority and seemingly has all the answers. But the people of Lompoc have had enough of his antics and last Tuesday many called him out for his latest pronouncements.

They took him to task concerning his remarks that having an adequate police force would somehow create a “police state," his definition of public safety and his cost data. Apparently, he and his two enablers are totally tone deaf because scores of citizens speaking on the issue didn’t faze them.

There were numerous pleas to raise additional revenue; one woman broke down in tears as she explained that police and firefighters had come to her aid and “prayed that a councilmember wouldn’t have to call for help if they decide to cut the budget.”

She’s right. Who is going to help if we don’t have enough first responders to come to our aid.

As the evening wore on the staff began to describe what the next two years would look like; the news was grim.

At the end of that discussion and despite the pleas of dozens of residents, Mosby made a motion to bring back a balanced budget within the current revenue projections. So, the tax measure was dead on a 3-2 vote.

I can’t figure out why the three men on the council are acting like dictators. It looks to me like they really don’t trust the people of Lompoc, or they somehow feel threatened.

f the current projections play out, the residents stand to lose many services, including those that respond to their most immediate needs in the time of an emergency, and all they want is a chance to vote on the issue.

It may take a recall election of all three to return democracy to the council chamber. It is beyond comprehension why people who were elected to serve the community would support the dismantling of city government based on false and misleading information that is provided by one councilman.

The men on the dais should pay more attention to facts and avoid falling into the traps being set by Councilman Mosby. His consistent misrepresentations and theatrics are not only irresponsible, but also seem unethical. Maybe he has no moral compass to guide him through his political life.

As for his enablers, they ought to start thinking for themselves and do some fact-checking with city staff before making these decisions.

Other meetings are scheduled to discuss this issue; hopefully, the three amigos will change their minds; but considering their overblown egos, I doubt they will ever allow citizens to vote on this issue.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.