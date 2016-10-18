Ron Fink: Linn Campaign ‘Truths’ — Myths That Are Easily Busted

Folks wonder why I spend so much time discussing former mayor John Linn’s character flaws considering I supported him in the past. Well, primarily it is because Linn frequently resorts to “facts” he just makes up because he thinks no one will check.



Here are few examples from his campaign website.



“Today our city government has lost the business-friendly reputation that it had while I was Mayor.”

I serve on the planning commission and for the last two years, project proponents have gone out of their way to compliment city staff on their expedient and efficient handling of their projects. One said that if he had presented the same project in Santa Barbara, it would have taken years not months to gain approval.



During a hearing concerning an industrial-park development, Linn approached the podium and aired a list of 20 “deficiencies.” After each had been discussed with the developer and staff, the planning commission determined that only one — a typo — was valid.

This is an example of how he micro-managed the process while mayor, which slowed down many projects.



Lately, Team Linn has escalated the war over the Motorsports Park by sending a letter alleging many violations by Skydive Santa Barbara to the council. It seems they are willing to run a successful business out of town to facilitate their pet project. This seems at odds with the “business friendly” theme of his campaign.



So, no Mr. Linn, the city didn’t lose “the business-friendly reputation” it had while you were mayor. In fact, it’s gotten better.



Another whopper: “We have lost many of the recreation opportunities that Lompoc enjoyed for generations and as Mayor, I will bring in more opportunities for fun recreation.”

In fact, as I pointed out in a recent Noozhawk commentary, there are a lot of recreational opportunities in Lompoc and what bothers me is that Linn knows it and still has to perpetuate this falsehood in hopes it will help his campaign.



Oh, there is one recreational opportunity Linn wants to eliminate — Skydive Santa Barbara because it’s in the way of the Motorsports Park.



Linn campaign: “The Council must control the agenda and ensure that the Staff is providing Councilmembers with all the information they need in order to make the best policy decisions.”



From the City Council Handbook: “The Council meeting agenda is a collaborative effort among the City Administrator, the City Clerk, and the City Attorney. Responsibility for preparation and notice of the agenda lies with the City Clerk. Deadlines established by the City Clerk will prevail.”



Besides reading and understanding staff reports, the mayor's only job is to assure that items are discussed as they are printed on the agenda during the council meeting and that public testimony, staff presentations and council discussion are orderly, and that a final vote is taken.



And again: “As your Mayor, I work for you, the residents of Lompoc. I work to serve your interests, not the interests of City Hall. My job is to make sure that our government is efficient, effective, and open to public scrutiny.”



Well, I wish he would have practiced that philosophy while mayor. Many of his actions during that period were questionable and a couple of them resulted in Ralph M. Brown Act complaints. In one case, he coerced his fellow council members into agreeing to a declaration on behalf of his ally Jim Mosby that was riddled with factual errors.



It is also widely known in City Hall that both Linn and Mosby have deep-seated disrespect for city employees, specifically those whose job includes code enforcement or assuring compliance with building and safety codes during plan checks.



From Linn’s website: “Code enforcement has been used to retaliate against citizens who complain to the City about other things. Code enforcement has been used between feuding neighbors and to smear local politicians.”

This of course is an inaccurate statement and he knows it. In fact, he originated the idea of proactive code enforcement while mayor and now doesn’t like it.



The latest claim being circulated by a Linn surrogate was that Mayor Bob Lingl presided over a 43-percent increase in pay for the labor union representing a large number of city employees. The person who made this claim appears to be totally unfamiliar with the issue.



On April 7, 2015, the Lompoc City Council approved raises for represented employees totaling 8 percent over a period of 18 months. This followed a raise of 6 percent approved on Dec. 17, 2013. Both raises were approved on 5-0 votes; Linn was mayor in 2013 and Lingl in 2015.



So, it looks like the Linn team is pushing false and/or misleading information as a campaign strategy. I guess since Linn doesn’t have the facts on his side that he is desperate to pitch his propaganda and give the appearance of truth telling. It’s too bad the public record doesn’t support many of his claims.



There is a very good reason all city-employee work groups are supporting Mayor Bob Lingl as he says: “My priorities for the next two years will be to work with City Staff and the City Council.” Linn, seeing only chaos, thinks only he can solve his imagined problems.



Lompoc deserves better. His opponent, Lingl, has a message based on fact, he doesn’t micro-manage city staff, believes in teamwork and doesn’t use myths that are easily busted.



http://linnforlompoc.com/platform/



http://www.noozhawk.com/article/ron_fink_righting_lompocs_recreation_myth



http://www1.cityoflompoc.com/planningagenda/2008/080709/080709n3.pdf



http://www1.cityoflompoc.com/councilagenda/2015/150407/150407n05a02.pdf



http://www1.cityoflompoc.com/councilagenda/2013/131217/131217n03a01.pdf

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.