Ron Fink: The Last Thing Lompoc Needs Is Another Round of Mayor Linn

A couple of weeks ago, former Lompoc Mayor John Linn, who was trounced in his last bid for the office by current Mayor Bob Lingl, announced that he would try for the post again, which didn’t surprise anyone who has observed City Council meetings since the day Linn left office.

Linn appears at every one of these meetings armed with notes filled with unverifiable “facts” that he has manufactured to make his point.

Even though his version of the truth is easily refuted when researched, he seems to have at least two council members on a string. When Linn makes a proclamation that the vote should go a certain way, their fingers swiftly move to the appropriate button to cast the vote he advocates.

Take, for example, when he testified in favor of the Motorsports Park: according to a recent newspaper report, Linn reeled off a new set of “Linn facts,” such as the city potentially reaping $1.7 million in transient occupancy taxes over a five-year span.

That would be a rental rate of 841 rooms a week (average room rate $75 a night with a 10 percent TOT), every week for 5 years, an unachievable feat.

Even after Linn’s pals cast their vote, favoring the former mayor’s position, the measure failed by a 3-2 vote.

Following the vote, an agitated Linn implied that a lawsuit might be in order if the city wanted the park foundation to pay the money it owed, and the Motorsports Park project promptly canceled a $10,000 payment on their share of the cost.

These are the actions of someone who wants your vote to be mayor again.

The rejection didn’t deter Linn, who organized a massive turnout of folks. Then another council member joined the two who always support the former mayor’s wishes, and the council decided to reconsider the issue a few weeks in the future.

While in office, Linn pushed two failed attempts to design, build and operate a space center on public property near Ken Adam Park; however, the people he aligned himself with were simply hucksters who had never constructed anything and whose main asset was the ability to put together a sales pitch.

Even though he had been warned by many that these folks didn’t have the right stuff, Linn kept pushing the effort. When he was mayor, he badgered the council to support his plan even though the staff made it quite clear that the main pitch man had no means to execute the project.

In the second effort after Linn left office, the council was a little more wary, and they instructed the staff to develop a written agreement including specific milestones and an audited financial plan.

After it was clearly established that the developer had neither the financial capability nor a competent project team, the council voted 5-0 to cancel the project. Linn, of course, still relied on the sales pitch rather than careful deliberation to guide his decision.

Linn claims that nothing has happened since he left office, and this isn’t true either. While in office he thought he was the city manager, but he isn’t because in Lompoc neither the mayor nor the council runs the city.

He obstructed completion of the General Plan update with his micromanagement strategy for over two years, feeling that only he was wise enough to create this document.

Why is this important? Well the General Plan establishes land-use policies and is often referred to as the “constitution of the city” because it also includes policy statements that spell out what city services are necessary.

Once Linn left office, this important document was approved by the council and the all-important zoning ordinance update was started.

A major industrial development was approved in his absence; however, the ever-present Linn appeared at the Planning Commission with a list of concerns with the project.

His list was vetted one item at a time by the commission, along with the project developer and the staff, but all of Linn’s major concerns were found to be irrelevant. Only one survived, and it was simply a typo in the document.

Had he been mayor, this project may have been delayed as he worked the cubicles of City Hall trying to impose his way.

Linn seems to have gathered a new group of folks who may not have participated in the past, which is good because the more people that participate the more energy there is in a community.

However, these folks should arm themselves with information and carefully check what Linn is saying.

I was once a Linn supporter. But once I started checking what he claimed as truth, I often found that he had not only spewed falsehoods but also completely distorted the historical context of what he was saying.

Linn says that he is going to start listening to the people, a dramatic change from the past. On the other hand, his competitor, Mayor Bob Lingl, has hosted a monthly Coffee with Bob gathering for the last eight years.

Unlike Linn, who only relied on his own version of what people were thinking, Lingl actually listens to the public concerning city business.

To re-elect Linn as mayor would be a serious mistake. While he proposes big ideas, he is frequently unable to deliver, wasting not only the public’s time and energy but also the city’s valuable resources.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.