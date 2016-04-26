Ron Fink: How to Stanch the Lompoc Broadband Bleed?

Someone must have really wanted a city-provided broadband network bad in Lompoc because the City Council accepted some extraordinary claims — such as that for a mere $1 million they could “cover the entire city including the wireless modules themselves… and the cost of the central facilities for internet access” and that “61 percent of the households in Lompoc would purchase some level of broadband service from the city” — when they approved a loan in 2004 from the electric utility to build it.

The original business case was made to the council Dec. 16, 2003, when the staff said that “revenue will exceed expenses during the fourth year; the utility will recover its capital investment during the twelfth year and it would generate a surplus of over $11 million over its first 20 years of operation.”

No one questioned these numbers. so with claims like this who could resist? Time is a cruel judge of how good these claims were.

I often criticize Councilmember Jim Mosby, but this time his request for the staff to explain how the broadband utility intended to pay the electric utility back for the money it borrowed brought more questions than answers. As it turns out, the utility isn’t paying the bill after all.

The current budget defines broadband function as “internet access for the general public; wide area network for city functions; land line and cell phone systems; alarm systems; and to facilitate telecom industry relationships.”

However, the budget detail for this utility does not include any of the internal communication services; those are found in the $2.4 million communications budget.

From the outset, the household system has underperformed. Initially many people like myself were enthusiastic. I subscribed for a short period of time back in 2011.

The system had very low download speeds even though there was a wireless antenna on a light pole just 25 feet from my house, so I bought my own off-the-shelf home network and it works just fine.

Then there is the customer base. In the current two-year budget, the broadband utility has a performance goal to serve 1,040 customers a year by the end of fiscal year 2016-17.

According to the United States Census Bureau there are about 14,500 housing units in the City of Lompoc, and the original guess of 61 percent would have been about 8,700 household customers if my math is correct.

Remember that claim that $1 million loan would cover the entire city? Well it didn’t work out that way. By the time it was over, the broadband loan amount had escalated to $4.8 million, however, the staff reported in last Tuesday’s council meeting that the council only approved a total of $3.2 million.

So, the assumption is that the $4.8 million was used exclusively to construct the household broadband system. The fact appears to be that $1.6 million of this loan was never approved by the council.

According to the Management Services director, the loan is not being paid back by the broadband utility but by the internal city communications budget.

The money to pay back the loan is being generated by charging General Fund and Enterprise Fund users of the communication system. Thus, taxes and fees collected for one purpose are being used to buoy a failing enterprise.

This doesn’t sound quite right to me. Why should the taxes and fees used to support General and Enterprise Funds be used to pay off a loan that was authorized with the understanding that “the utility will recover its capital investment during the twelfth year (2016) and would generate a surplus of over $11 million over its first 20 years of operation”?

So now the council is faced with a dilemma, another in a seeming endless string of discoveries of past mistakes. What should they do about what appears to be an unending hemorrhage of cash to sustain this underperforming enterprise?

The easy answer is to pull the plug on household users. A commercial investor would have seen the handwriting on the wall years ago, but government doesn’t seem to work that way. Government will stay with a project no matter how big the losses are.

During the council meeting April 19, 2016, council members asked some very good questions; however, the answers the staff provided raised some serious red flags.

The council action was simply to “receive the report,” which they did, but no one followed up with a request to fully explain why the loan was to be repaid by General and Enterprise Funds or what impact it has had on electric, water, refuse and wastewater rates.

We need a full accounting of the scope and cost of the broadband utility to utility rate payers. The council should demand answers.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.