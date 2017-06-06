Ron Fink: Lompoc Budget Chaos; Council Majority Won’t Let Voters Decide

On May 30, Lompoc City Manager Patrick Wiemiller presented a grim picture to the City Council: Either place three new tax measures on the November 2018 ballot or the city may be required to declare bankruptcy.

The council majority, consisting of Jim Mosby (the leading opponent), Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, seemed coordinated in their attack on Wiemiller’s presentation. How they became experts at city finances is unknown.

However, even after Wiemiller pleaded with them to listen to what he was saying, it was clear from the start of the meeting that they didn’t seem to comprehend the seriousness of the situation.

To be fair, maybe this was too tedious a subject for them to understand.

In previous meetings, this crew seemed to think the city could “build its way out of the problem.” But, as Wiemiller pointed out, the income derived from new construction simply wouldn’t fill the void.

To gain needed revenue, the city would need 10,460 new housing units.

There is only space for less than half that number available, assuming additional annexations to the west would be approved by the Local Area Formation Commission, which is doubtful.

The city isn’t a business and doesn’t acquire cash to operate in a traditional businesslike manner. It operates from taxes and fees it collects to provide services.

State law specifies the council can approve fees, but the voters must approve tax increases. But, on this night three council members made the choice for voters.

Maybe they think voters are too stupid to understand the gravity of the situation; it is highly unusual for a politician to think voters aren’t equipped to make decisions like this since they are the same voters who elected them to office.

Last week, I wrote that it's time for “the old guard to be replaced with strategic thinkers.” This action is the perfect example of why we need people on the dais who can look beyond the horizon to anticipate problems and work to seek solutions.

To put this in perspective, folks need to know the only thing city councils are required to do is pass a balanced budget. That doesn’t mean everything folks want will be funded; it only means the income and outgo must be balanced.

Another is that some 200 different funding sources are for specific purposes and cannot be used for just anything the council wishes.

Cities are not required to provide anything to their residents. However, the reason cities incorporate is to provide better locally tailored services such as public safety, utilities, street maintenance, and parks/recreation opportunities to its residents.

Without additional revenue, the current budget cycle will be $1.4 million short; in Fiscal Year 2019-21, $7.9 million; in FY 2021-23, $9.9 million; and in FY 2023-25, $11.5 million.

The shortfall continues an upward trend for the next 10 two-year budget cycles.

These shortfalls are being caused by city contributions to the CalPERS retirement obligation; an obligation made decades ago by politicians who are long gone from the scene.

So, let’s assume these three council members prevail — what’s next?

Without any increases in income, city services will diminish considerably, and since income won’t match outgo, the city may have to declare bankruptcy.

Three other cities have tried that and all three were sued by CalPERS, which has unlimited resources to engage in litigation. None of these cases has been decided yet.

Bankruptcy also means the city credit rating will drop like a rock; bonds will be more expensive and some companies may not want to risk doing business with the city.

It’s harder to determine what even the hint of such an action will have on potential developers.

In Fiscal Year 2019-21, the city manager will have to find an additional $7.8 million to cut.

The current budget for parks and recreation is $5.5 million, so an additional $2.3 million will have to come from the public safety portion of the General Fund budget; even deeper cuts will come later.

I neither support nor oppose the proposed tax increases now because I simply don’t have enough information. The people of Lompoc stand to lose a substantial number of services and they need to have a voice in this matter.

Three council members should not cast the deciding vote here. The decision to tax or not is best left to a vote of the people, after they learn the facts.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.