Ron Fink: Lompoc City Budget — Public Safety Suffers

The Lompoc City Council recently discussed the remaining budget period and seemed to be setting the stage for the next two-year cycle. The outlook isn’t very good.

Some council members have complained about the overtime costs associated with the Police and Fire departments. Apparently, they don’t realize that vacant positions equal a disproportionate need for overtime.

Planning staffing levels for police and fire agencies based on historic calls for service doesn’t always pan out. When 9-1-1 rings, you never know what will happen or how many officers/firefighters you’ll need to handle the situation.

The public’s emergencies aren’t a slave to a municipal budget; their needs are based on what’s occurring in real-time and not some budget projection.

So, public safety budgets are based on constant staffing levels to assure adequate resources are available to address the most common incidents that may occur 24/7.

Major incidents rely on the recall of personnel and/or implementation of mutual aid agreements — each of these options can produce a budget impact.

In their last budget hearings, the council prioritized public safety as its No. 1 budget concern, as they should have. The staff report includes this statement:

“To prioritize public safety, new vacancies have been analyzed at the City Administration level and recruitments have been targeted to fulfill the public safety priority.

“That has resulted in salary savings throughout the General Fund while some public safety or park programs may have salary costs greater than originally budgeted due to the budgeted FTE vacancies.”

That sounds reasonable; but the actual result is somewhat different. Again, from the staff report:

“At the April 3, 2018, presentation, the number of vacancies estimated to be needed for a revised balanced General Fund at June 30, 2019, is likely to be 20 or more for the remainder of the Current Budget cycle, depending on the individual savings amounts for individual FTE positions.”



The police and fire chiefs testified that many of those vacancies are in their departments; the police chief accounts for nine of the 20 vacancies.

This has had a dramatic and serious impact on both crime prevention and overtime costs. Criminal activity by gangs is increasing, but the chief can’t staff the gang unit; traffic violations are soaring causing a serious traffic safety issue, but there is no traffic officer assigned.

The chief also is also short-staffed in the records and jailer functions.

The fire chief testified the Fire Department included a budget item of $500,000 for overtime, which is about what he is spending, but it was cut in half during the preparation process; now he appears “over budget.”

He also testified that retaining the rescue unit is his top priority. The rescue unit responds to an average of 20 calls per week when both other crews are committed to other incidents, some calls involve life-threating situations.

The proposal before the council was to continue holding 20 positions open. The council approved the motion, meaning public safety will remain short-handed.

But Mayor Bob Lingl made another motion to address budget shortfalls in the next budget cycle. Once again, he pressed to place a modest temporary 1 percent sales tax increase on the November ballot so funds would be available to fill the vacant positions.

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne seconded the motion.

The other three remained silent, apparently oblivious to public safety staffing concerns. The motion failed.

Although each has pledged during their campaigns and during budget hearings to “support public safety” it’s obvious this is only campaign talk designed to get votes, but when it comes to doing something about it, they fall short.

Politicians often make promises they don’t keep; in this case the safety of families is at risk and they shouldn’t play games. They need to justify their positions on this issue: Do they or don’t they support the public’s safety?

It will be important to ask whoever runs for mayor, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, during the upcoming election; their answers will be instructive.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. The opinions expressed are his own.