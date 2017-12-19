Ron Fink: Lompoc City Staff Just Doing Their Job

The other day, a guy I know was telling me about his experience with the staff down at Lompoc City Hall. He had a project he wanted to complete and took his paperwork there to obtain their approval. But he left empty handed.

He hadn’t completed all the necessary items to make it a “complete submittal."

The staff was courteous and explained in detail what he needed to do in terms he could understand, so off he went to fix it. The next day he returned, paperwork in hand, The staffer took another look and accepted it.

Over the last couple of decades, I have heard many horror stories about folks who brought their dreams to city hall only to be turned away. Many of these claims have come from elected officials, past and present, who are retelling stories related to them by constituents.

When I look deeper into the issue, I find these tales are of long-forgotten events that occurred years ago. The current complaints are usually from people, like the guy I was talking to, who hadn’t provided sufficient information to satisfy regulatory requirements.

But, instead of simply listening to the staffer, they went away angry, and immediately complained to the nearest politician about a problem that could have been easily fixed if they just took the time to listen.

Subsequently, these politicians think there is a problem with the city staff. Of course, they never really investigate the matter fully and even if they do, they rarely want to accept the staff explanation of what happened.

As a planning commissioner, I have read numerous staff reports, some several pages long, concerning proposed developments in Lompoc. No matter how big or small the project, all required detailed information concerning a lengthy list of technical requirements.

It’s the same for any project submitted for government review.

This review process is designed to assure the project proponent has met standards established by the government to ensure anyone who uses the project or would ever be affected by it is adequately protected.

Anyone can walk in to city hall with a piece of paper and call it a project. I once saw one proposal — written out in longhand — for a simple upgrade for a local business.

The fellow who wanted to fix up his business had been led to believe he needed “a set of plans” for his project. He demanded, and got, a public hearing to obtain approval.

The five planning commissioners were surprised at his submittal. It was just a crude drawing with no accompanying project description. But, although it didn’t pass staff review, we were just ordinary citizens and could see that all he wanted to do was clean up his property.

When we asked our staff representative whether this constituted a “project” that would require Planning Commission review, the staffer said, “No, but the proponent wanted a public hearing.”

After a brief discussion, the business owner was told he really didn’t need our approval to paint his building or add some planter boxes for flowers. Instead, we encouraged him to spruce up his property. He did so, and the place still looks good a decade later.

But, back to the most recent case. After submitting his completed project, he reflected on what had just happened. He called the staffer to express his gratitude for the help he got and the staffer replied, “Well, I was just doing my job."

Over the years, I have found that there are many ways government officials can "just do their job." In Lompoc, it appears that doing the job also means helping their customers succeed.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.