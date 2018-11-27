Ron Fink: Did Lompoc District Elections Achieve Desired Goal?

Under threat of a lawsuit, Lompoc, like many other cities throughout California, converted from at-large city council elections to a district-based methodology.

An attorney alleged: “The city’s at-large elections illegally abridge the voting rights of Latino voters in the city.”

The basis for his allegation was that “only two of the four Latino candidates for City Council have been elected, despite Latinos constituting 54.4 percent of the population of the city as of 2015.”

So, the attorney clearly established that Latino’s are the majority population in the city of Lompoc, and I can’t dispute that claim.

There are about 43,000 people in the city according to the 2017 census; several thousand are federal prisoners housed at the Federal Correctional Institution, which is included in the city limits and accounted for in the census.

About a fourth of the population is under age 18 and ineligible to vote. But, when it comes to the “race and Hispanic origin” category, the census is confusing: 63.2 percent of the population are listed as “white alone,” and 52.8 percent as “Hispanic or Latino” — that’s not mathematically possible.

Using population demographics as a guide is a flawed process because while the population of an area may be heavily in favor of one or another racial group, not all people in that group would be registered voters. The best example is minor children and those adults who simply don’t register.

Much money was spent by the city to hire consultants and attorneys to develop the district election model in Lompoc. Several public hearings were held to receive community input, and now the first election has taken place, and it appears it has not achieved the desired result.

So, how did it work? Four districts were created and two were in play during this election. One is a high-density, low-income area and the other is comprised of mostly modest single-family homes. Both districts have significant Latino populations.

Only one Latino candidate, an incumbent, competed in this election. He handily beat his competitor and will serve another four years.

His district has the same number of people as the other, so you would expect, if the model had been properly constructed, that the total number of voters would be about the same in both districts.

But, that’s not the way it turned out. At the last official tally by the registrar of voters, 2,425 voters cast their ballots in Dist. 3, and 1,410 in Dist. 2, the low-income area. That’s far fewer voters in an area heavily populated by Latinos and a serious indictment against the district voting process.

Why didn’t as many people vote in Dist. 2? No one will ever know the answer.

Although Latinos are a majority in the city, they didn’t choose to compete in either the other district or for the open mayoral seat. So, the numbers don’t seem to indicate that this process is working.

This whole situation points out the fallacy of allowing outside influences and generic court decisions to impact local elections in smaller communities.

For example, the county of Santa Barbara has five supervisory districts serving a population of more than 400,000 people; the city of Santa Maria has four council members and a mayor serving some 100,000 people.

Just one district in the county has more than twice the total population of Lompoc and the districts in Santa Maria are three times the size of those in our city.

So why didn’t we just leave well enough alone and continue using at-large, nonpartisan elections for the election of the mayor and council members.

This process served the community well for many decades and allowed for equal representation of all voters. Latinos ran and were elected to office using this model because of their ideas, not because of an ill-advised plan to divide the small city.

The results of this election suggest social engineering and election meddling to achieve preconceived, politically correct results doesn’t work well at any level of elective politics.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.