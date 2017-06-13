Ron Fink: Lompoc Homeless Forum Consensus: No solution

On May 23, Mayor Bob Lingl presided at a town hall meeting to discuss homelessness in Lompoc. During the presentation, it was pointed out that the homeless population increased by 89 percent since the last count in 2015.

Ironically, the numerical increase was nearly the same as the decrease in Santa Barbara, but the experts said it was “probably due to improved outreach to the homeless community.” Well, I guess they are entitled to their opinion.

Other town halls have addressed this issue in other cities with the same result: There is no solution.

I would divide the homeless population into three broad categories.

First, folks who are temporarily (less than a year) left without the means to pay for a place to live; next, the mentally ill who are unable to care for themselves; and last, the hopelessly addicted drug abusers.

The temporary homeless just need a helping hand to get them back of their feet; the others need medical professionals to deal with their mental health issues and addictions.

Six different providers serve the homeless community in Lompoc; each has its own programs and many are funded with tax dollars.

A lot of tax money has been spent to house 152 of the 219 homeless who chose to live in our city. Donation-funded churches in Lompoc provide food, clothing and showering facilities.

That means 67 individuals are living in the bushes, behind buildings or in the riverbed. These are the folks of concern and a persistent a nuisance to many people.

You’ve also seen what appear to be homeless people with their signs asking for money near commercial establishments. Many are smoking, so with cigarettes selling for several dollars a pack, they must have found enough money to serve this vice.

Other communities, such as Santa Barbara, have the same problem, only on a larger scale.

State Street and the beach area seem to be the center of gravity for a very visible homeless population. Most public areas reek of human waste, and sleeping transients can be seen on many benches and in doorways.

If you happen to see a mentally ill or drug-abusing homeless person come into one of the fast-food eateries he/she sometimes creates a disturbance and interrupts customers who only want to eat their meal in peace.

Is it reasonable to believe innocent bystanders should not have to be subjected to this sort of abnormal behavior?

In these cases, if the management of the establishment can’t persuade the offending person to leave, they call the police for help.

Since the person has not committed a crime, the officers have no choice but to ask the person to leave. But to where? There is no place for these people to be treated.

Beggars on the street, especially in Santa Barbara, can sometimes be aggressive and confrontational. Unless there is a police officer nearby, the hapless pedestrians being approached must address the issue themselves.

Decades ago, civil libertarians convinced courts that 24-hour care facilities constituted incarceration for people who had not committed a crime, and all of them were closed.

This action sent thousands of mentally ill people, who couldn’t care for themselves, back onto the streets. Did this action help or hurt these people?

The consensus of the town hall group was that homelessness is a problem with no solution. At least there isn’t an official solution to the issue, even though the organizations that serve this group receive funding from taxpayers to take care of the problem.

The other day I sat in a Lompoc parking lot while my wife shopped in a local retail store.

As usual, there were a couple of homeless people sitting in front begging for money. They weren’t pushy and didn’t pester shoppers, but I noticed something that may be a partial solution.

Instead of reaching into their pockets and purses, folks ignored them. After a few minutes, I heard one say to the other as he puffed away that they would move to another location because this one wasn’t paying off.

On another day, I observed the same thing happen at another location.

Don’t enable the homeless; you can help solve the problem.

