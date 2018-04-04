Ron Fink: Lompoc Marijuana Rule to Rely on Personal Responsibility

The Lompoc City Council is finally getting serious about marijuana. Most other cities already have adopted regulations ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline, but as usual Lompoc has delayed action until the last minute.

As the current staff report advises “if the City does not implement regulations effective by January 1, 2018, then the City may lose the local control Proposition 64 provides.” Of course, to implement anything, you must have everything in place and Lompoc hasn’t got anything in place yet.

Included in the staff report are six major points in the regulatory “decision tree." Each is worthy of considerable discussion before any coherent or lawful regulation is adopted.

The council gave some direction on the six points at this meeting, but meeting the regulatory deadline will be a challenge.

Way back on Dec. 20, 2016, the council first discussed this issue. The city attorney provided a draft ordinance that conformed to the requirements of Prop. 64, but the council didn’t take any action.

Instead, the council appointed an ad hoc committee consisting of council members Jenelle Osborne and Victor Vega to report back to the full council on how the community felt about the subject. It took them until August 2017 to provide their report.

Previously, on Jan. 1, 2016, the council formally banned so-called medical marijuana clinics in Lompoc. I refer to them as so called because the United States Food and Drug Administration has neither evaluated nor listed this product as a prescription drug for any known disease.

So far, reports of the medical benefits associated with marijuana are limited to anecdotal testimony without any scientific or clinical basis. The local physicians group has stated it will not prescribe this product and that, based on their clinical experience, its use is detrimental to public health.

But, now the council majority rejected any ban outright and seem ready to “allow market forces” to rule how many recreational and medical growing, processing and selling operations will be allowed in the city.

To possess, grow, process, transport, sell or use marijuana in any form is still a federal crime.

In 2016, the last year for which data is available, the United States Sentencing Commission reports 3,381 marijuana trafficking offenders were sentenced under the drug trafficking guidelines; that’s 65 people a week.

Our local prison has housed many inmate residents convicted of marijuana crimes.

Clearly, council member Osborne is the only member of the council who has researched this subject fully.

During this discussion, she leads the council through the six-point decision tree at length and provided numerous examples of how the city could use existing rules to manage public nuisances and building code issues.

When discussing outdoor growth, though, the council majority couldn’t bring themselves to prohibit growth in the front yards of homes. Instead, they relied on personal responsibility to guide the public.

All you need to know about the public's acceptance of personal responsibility is to see how many people follow the fireworks rules and to look at the arrests that occur weekly in Lompoc and other communities of people who just can’t resist breaking rules.

Apparently, this cold, hard fact of life escaped them during this discussion.

During the council discussion, Osborne referred to an ordinance that has been in effect since May 2017 in the Shasta Lake. This 13-page ordinance is comprehensive and seems to address many issues associated with marijuana growth, processing and use.

It would be wise to incorporate most of this product into Lompoc's local ordinance.

After a three-hour discussion, the council majority referred it back to the ad hoc committee so the committee could work with staff to develop a policy. They are due back on Oct. 1 and the council is expected to approve it quickly.

We will have to wait and see if they meet their deadline and if the public objects to any of their conditions.

One thing is certain: encouraging this industry in Lompoc will not help raise the standard of living or improve the local economy. For the many people who have worked hard to encourage manufacturing and technical enterprises to locate here, this is a serious setback.

My hope is the council will create a policy that doesn’t simply rely on personal responsibility, because that usually doesn’t work.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.