Ron Fink: Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne Faces Challenges

Council members Jim Mosby and Jenelle Osborne recently competed for the mayors’ chair in Lompoc.

One felt it was his right because he was born and raised in our city. The other thought that “cities are like gardens: they grow when cared for but wither when no one invests time and resources. Lompoc hasn’t been nurtured for a long time.” Her proposal was to change the course set by politicians dwelling in the past.

Mayor Osborne was right on point, and her opponents’ commercial and private properties are testaments to her concern that the city would “wither when no one invests time and resources.” She bested him by more than 300 votes.

In the next two years the new mayor will face stiff opposition to any initiatives she puts forward; her predecessor faced the same steadfast opposition from the same three councilmen, Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega. All were raised in Lompoc, and they and their supporters have no idea how to improve the community.

Mosby has established himself as leader of the trio and now that he lost his chance to be mayor, I am betting he will still try to dominate his two cronies and the direction they take the city.

One of the first tasks will be the selection of a fifth council member to complete Osborne’s remaining two years. here are two methods available, 1) the council chooses the member; or 2) the council places the matter on the ballot during a special election.

Mosby is already on record in a local print media as favoring an appointment, which sends a signal to his two loyal supporters to vote the same way. You’ll recall he was appointed to the City Council in 2014 by the same process.

This means only three people will choose a council member to represent all the people; this process will undoubtedly reek of cronyism.

Considering he already has the necessary three votes, most council watchers feel the choice has already been made, and the selection process will just be a formality. This lack of objectivity is reminiscent of how politics work in third-world countries.

Another challenge is the city’s ability to continue providing the traditional levels of service to the people living here. To balance the current two-year budget, it was necessary to freeze hiring for 20 open positions.

Considering the city manager has already stated in a monthly report that another $3.5 million must be cut during the next two-year budget, what services will be cut next?

Will there be enough revenue to provide essential police/fire services, maintain park/recreation programs and support numerous local non-government programs?

Mosby publicly stated that he advocates “cutting City Hall staff.” But what he failed to consider was that well over 75 percent of the folks working in City Hall are supported by the Enterprise Funds, which are unaffected by revenue losses to the GF.

What Mosby hopes to gain with this plan is only known to him.

Mosby led the debate against allowing the voters to decide whether they wanted to tax themselves to preserve essential services. His close ally, Councilman Starbuck, opined that any tax increase would fail because “people won’t support it.”

Well, I don’t think voters in Santa Maria are any happier about paying taxes than folks in Lompoc; yet nearly 75 percent approved a Public Safety Services Tax when they found out what they stood to lose.

Something must give, but not one of the two council members who were reelected (Starbuck and Vega) or Mosby in his losing bid for mayor addressed how they would manage the loss they created to the General Fund during their campaigns.

These three have been wrong on many issues, but this one is going to have a significant impact on the community.

Some think a cannabis tax passed by a wide margin will save the day. But few permits have been issued by the state, and very few of the 20-plus permit applications have been approved in Lompoc.

A recent action to allow permit applicants to sign a letter to tell the state that they are in line waiting will have little impact on expediting the permitting process.

How much revenue this tax will produce is questionable. Proponents of the industry have promised big numbers; but there are numerous non-permitted and unregulated cannabis dispensaries that openly advertise on the internet as having home deliveries in Lompoc who are not paying any tax at all.

Mayor Osborne faces many challenges in the next two years, the biggest of which are the other councilmen she will have to try to persuade to change their ways. Good luck; these are stubborn men with devious and spiteful ways.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. The opinions expressed are his own.