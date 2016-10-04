Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:30 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Ron Fink: Lompoc Motorsports Park Trying to ‘Bury a Bone in a Minefield’

By Ron Fink | October 4, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

All citizens have a right to petition their government to resolve grievances they have with how things are going; but sometimes those grievances are alleged for purely political purposes.

This year’s election in Lompoc is punctuated by a very divisive project known as the Motorsports Park.

It has divided the town into two camps; one supporting and one opposing. It has drowned out all other issues in both the mayoral and council-member campaigns.

The latest salvo in this ongoing feud was fired by a member of John Linn’s election team; this gentleman also leases space in one of Linn’s properties.

In a letter to the city, Linn alleges numerous violations with the operation of the Skydive Santa Barbara business at the Lompoc Airport.

Let’s examine the motives that may be behind this complaint.

Linn and council member Jim Mosby are very strong advocates for the Motorsports Park. However, they chose the worst location possible to build it; on an airport and along the river bank.  

One recent blogger hit the nail on the head writing: “These motorway supporters are like a dog that wants to bury a bone in a mine field ... they don't care how it affects others and they don't care what it hurts”.

In 2003 the City Council approved a lease agreement with the skydive operation allowing them to “to develop a large hangar on approximately 9,000 square feet on the north side of the Airport.

The lease proposes a term of 20 years with an option for an additional 10-year term with rent beginning at a rate of 5.15 cents per square foot per month and yearly Consumer Price Index increases over the life of the lease.”

This agreement was terminated at the request of the skydive operator in 2004 because the city wanted him to build a sewer line under a nearby roadway.

However, in a 2014 “State of the City” speech, Linn reported the “expanded use” of airport facilities by Skydive Santa Barbara. So, apparently the lease agreement issue had been resolved.

But now the skydive operation stands in the way of the Linn/Mosby plan to build the Motorsports Park. The Federal Aviation Administration has stipulated that their project must accommodate the skydivers landing area, which is a very large inconvenience to them.

So, what to do?

Linn claims on his campaign website that “Today our city government has lost the business-friendly reputation that it had while I was mayor. Many of the policies and procedures that we put into place during my time in office were allowed to fall by the wayside, but with renewed attention and follow-through, Lompoc can again restore its reputation as a place that welcomes new business. Additional business and jobs increase city revenue, which we must have to maintain and improve our City services.”

But what does he do in practice? It depends on who you are.

Those opposing the Motorsports Park include federal regulatory agencies, which have raised numerous seemingly insurmountable issues, including a 75-acre endangered-species plantation, a requirement not to displace any airport-related operations, and a host of citizen groups who are concerned about property values and potential noise from the park.

A very successful airport-related business, Skydive Santa Barbara, is in the way and apparently Linn/Mosby determined it has to go.

So, they had a surrogate file a letter alleging many transgressions, some of which both Linn and Mosby had raised earlier at a recent council meeting, and which clearly tie both of them to the effort to evict a revenue-generating business in favor of their own pet project.

Both Linn and Mosby operate properties that have had numerous code-enforcement issues in the last few years, and the Motorsports Park committee chairman maintains a property that is riddled with fire, safety, and health hazards consisting of a large pile of junk in a residential area.

So their recent interest in code enforcement appears purely political.

This crew will do anything to eradicate obstacles that are in the way of their efforts to “to bury a bone in a mine field.”

How “business friendly” will Linn/Mosby team be if elected? It depends on whether your business is in their way.

The willingness of the Linn/Mosby team to run a productive business out of town to further their own self-interest is astonishing. Neither of these individuals is worthy of the positions they seek.
 
— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 