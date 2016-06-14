Ron Fink: Lompoc Motorsports Park — Here We Go Again

Former Lompoc Mayor John Linn is either a master illusionist or downright untrustworthy.

Prior to his election in 2010 he founded the Lompoc Valley Park, Recreation and Pool Foundation as a means to gain a political foothold in the city.

His group’s accomplishment that year was to build a dog park, which became very popular. But true to Linn’s mode of operation, it didn’t meet city standards. Handicap access wasn’t provided, preventing many people from enjoying the new park.

Once elected mayor, Linn asked his close confidant Jim Mosby to take the helm of the foundation; however, he didn’t distance himself from the foundation’s work.

When the Motorsports Park Committee, a subgroup of the LVPRPF, brought the idea of an off-road complex to the council, it was Linn who negotiated on their behalf to put some favorable language in the Memorandum of Understanding between his former pet project and the city.

Linn then pushed the idea hard and convinced the council to support the project, and it was all downhill from there.

Noozhawk’s Carol Benham has reported numerous instances of delays and missed deadlines.

The latest was when the city identified a need to perform a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review of the project and a Federal Aviation Administration requirement to update of the airport master plan.

Linn screamed foul — how could the city have missed something this important?

As it turned out, Noozhawk obtained “a copy of an email from the FAA official overseeing the preliminary review of the project to then-mayor Linn dated August 6, 2012 that states a NEPA review is required and should be paid for by the developer (LVPRPF).”

It is conceivable that Linn withheld this information because staffers claim they were unaware of this information until months later and certainly would have included it in the scope of work for the consultant if they had known about it.

Noozhawk goes on “The official, Marjorie Drilling of the FAA’s Western-Pacific Region office in Los Angeles, wrote that the project may also need to be coordinated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers due to its location in a floodplain.”

This is the reason that a NEPA review is critical.

The FAA must approve the NEPA review and any terms of a permit or lease for use of the airport land. Thus it is also conceivable that Linn wanted the approval process to remain within city control so that he could pull his strings to greenlight the project.

The only good news for the LVPRPF is that a request for an extension of the grant’s December 2016 deadline “would most likely be approved,” and the deadline for the city to submit receipts for reimbursement could be extended from the end of 2016 to April 15, 2017.

But finishing by then is at the mercy of the FAA, over which Linn has no influence.

Altogether, with the new work, the foundation’s share of costs will be $176,634. It has paid the city $55,695 so far.

According to Benham’s report, “That amount includes a $10,000 check the foundation gave the city on May 12, but stopped payment on when the council voted to cease work on the project, City Manager Patrick Wiemiller said. The foundation replaced the $10,000 with another check on May 18 after the council agreed to reconsider their previous vote, he said.”

This is vivid testimony to the integrity of Linn and his crew.

So considering the LVPRPF track record, it looks like a project that the LVPRPF said wouldn’t cost the city anything could wind up costing plenty.

During a hearing June 7, City Manager Patrick Wiemiller said that the city could potentially be exposed to losing up to $400,000 by moving forward.

Mayor Bob Lingl admonished the LVPRPF, saying, “We’d like to see the EIR as well. My comment is that you and the foundation didn’t do your job. If you’d been fundraising the way you said you would, you would have had the money to finish the EIR,” he said.

But that didn’t deter three council members from approving the change to the MOU (reducing the LVPRPF contributions by half) and allowing the project to proceed.

Once again, Linn sings and his three cronies dance to his tune in an amazing display of poor judgment.

But the vote wasn’t without controversy; council member Mosby made an extensive motion to give the LVPRPF everything they wanted.

Councilmember Victor Vega, reading from a pice of paper, asked some specific questions related to the motion.

Mosby had handed nothing out during the meeting, so Councilmember DeWayne Holmdahl asked, “where did you get that paper?”

If Mosby handed anything out relating to his motion to certain councilmembers prior to the meeting, his actions could constitute a Brown Act violation — the city attorney should investigate the matter.

As for Linn, saying he is untrustworthy and a master illusionist is understating the obvious.

Never discussed is the future viability of the project because the council has never asked for a business plan.

Off-road motorsports are inherently dangerous activities, and acquiring the liability insurance coverage necessary to operate the track would be both difficult and — if available — very expensive. Who’s going to pay for that?

Many of us wonder what will the LVPRPF beg for down the road ahead. What’s next, a complete refund of all they have agreed to pay so far?

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.