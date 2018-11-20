Pixel Tracker

Ron Fink: Lompoc Unified School District School Bond 3.0 — Another Failure

By Ron Fink | November 20, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) tried for a third time to sell voters on a 30-year, $79-million school bond to repair seriously neglected LUSD facilities.

Despite a vigorous, and time consuming “information campaign” waged by LUSD to educate voters, this version failed by a wider margin than any of the other two attempts.

They also made some questionable claims concerning one school by reporting that no major maintenance had been performed since 1964. This was false because this same school had some major renovations completed, including installation of an elevator and other work performed, in the mid-1980s.

To complicate matters, LUSD posted signs in front of every school describing work that would be done; all the signs had the same information on them. In some cases, the “new improvements,” such as security fencing and playground upgrades, had already been completed.

This left parents and grandparents picking up their kids scratching their heads.

If LUSD does this well educating students, they should seek another profession.

Maintaining the places of learning is just as important as developing and presenting the student lesson plans. No one denies Lompoc school facilities are in poor shape. But, the school district proposal was so generic it was virtually a blank check.

Taxpayers, particularly property owners who would be responsible for paying this tax, are weary of “trust me” proposals from any government agency. If you provide any level of government a blank check for generic proposals, it will spend every dim, then ask for more when its line of credit runs out.

Retired educators have told me that in this current campaign teachers were told if the bond didn’t pass they wouldn’t be receiving any pay increases; what impact would the failure a bond measure that specifically prohibited the use of funds for salaries have on teacher pay?

Maybe the district planned to divert routine maintenance funds, as they may have done in the past, to provide raises.

The priorities that would sell this rate-payer would focus on students first. A listing of schools ranked by the most serious conditions should be developed; then the priority for use of bond monies would begin with the worst school first.

All classrooms need help, but some are far worse off than others. Any effort to overhaul administrative areas would be the lowest priority if any funds were left.

Next, be honest in your appraisal of the scope of this effort; if the window sills are rotted by water damage, then the frame of the building is likely damaged as well. Any property owner who has done home renovations knows what you see on the surface is only the tip of the iceberg.

If there are water spots on the ceiling, be prepared to not only replace the membrane covering and shingles on the roof, but also a sizable portion of the wooden decking underneath and, of course, the ceilings, too.

And once they get into the bones of these 50-year-old buildings, the electrical, water, waste water, and fire detection/suppression systems will all need upgrades to meet current code requirements.

Many senior district officials don’t even live here and probably don’t make many trips outside of headquarters with their facilities staff, instead relying on staff presentations.

Another consideration is that superintendents typically stay a couple of years, then move on to other venues, so there is no ownership of this issue long-term.

Lastly, there needs to be a concerted effort to develop a day-to-day operations and maintenance budget that acknowledges that buildings deteriorate over time. The primary reason these buildings are falling apart is because an appropriate maintenance budget wasn’t established and maintained all these decades.

The LUSD has a lot of work to do before placing another bond measure on the ballot, so roll up your sleeves and finish your homework.  

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

