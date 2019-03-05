Ron Fink: Lompoc Zoning Ordinance ‘Train Wreck;’ City Council Runs Off Tracks

To set the record straight on what proposed changes to the Lompoc City Zoning Ordinance mean, everyone must understand the changes will only apply to new construction and/or structural changes to a building; they do not apply to any existing businesses, industrial building or residence.

A standard Condition of Approval for all projects with a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) states: “All of the special conditions shall constitute restrictions running with the land and shall be binding upon the owner of the land, his successors or assigns and a covenant to the effect may be required.”

So, once a CUP is approved any new ordinances will not apply.

This fact was not only lost on misinformed protesters from the wine industry, whose businesses were approved with a CUP, but also willing accomplices Lompoc Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Jim Mosby.

Instead of listening to the staff explanation or at least reading and trying to understand the staff report, they seized on an orchestrated protest by the “wine ghetto,” located in a small area of town, to once again harshly criticize the staff for simply doing what they get paid to do.

This has become an increasingly bad habit for these two elected officials.



It’s important to note that at no point during the several discussions of how to address wine ghetto business owners’ concerns could either the council or Planning Commission (PC) obtain a consensus from all operators and the property owner concerning what would help mitigate their issues.

According to a recent Noozhawk report, apparently two councilmen didn’t like the requirements of either version of the new zoning ordinance.

The city attorney advised the council that they had three options available to them: Accept the PC recommendations; accept a combination of PC and added staff recommendations; or, make changes to the ordinance.

After a couple of hours of public testimony and council discussion, they didn’t exercise any of these options.

“It’s a train wreck,” Starbuck ranted. “If this is how we have conducted business on something as important as our zoning ordinance, think about what our reputation is to the businesses out there. This isn’t just the wine, it’s the whole city. This is insanity what’s happened here.”

The only “train wreck” was the way he and Mosby reacted to changes staff had made after the PC had concluded its hearings and approved recommendations that would be sent to the City Council.

Mosby, who attended all the Planning Commission hearings over the course of three years said, “I really do think we need to slow down. It’s big changes that we are making. There’s a lot of stuff in here and I think we need to be a little more careful than grabbing it fast, quick and easy.”

I guess the three years spent meticulously dissecting every part of the ordinance by the PC wasn’t slow enough for him.

The staff reported that “Upon further coordination with the Building Official and Fire Marshal, there are three changes related to the Special Event Overlay Zone (wine ghetto) and Limited Accessory Uses in the Industrial Zones that occurred after the final Planning Commission hearing.”

While last-minute staff changes to PC-adopted recommendations are unusual, they are legal, and we must understand why they were necessary in this case.

During the hearings, some commissioners argued that important portions of the both the Building and Fire codes that would normally be applied after the project had been approved by the PC and might impact a developer’s decision should be included in the zoning ordinance.

A standard condition of approval states: “All applicable provisions of the Lompoc City Code are made a part of these conditions of approval in their entirety, as if fully contained herein.” That includes the Building and Fire codes that were adopted by the council.

The staff objected to including them in the zoning ordinance, saying that simply including a requirement to comply with these codes was enough; apparently, they changed their minds after PC deliberations were complete.

It is a lot more “business friendly” to state these limiting factors earlier in the process so that a potential business owner is fully aware of anything that may pop up later to limit his/her options during the final plan check process.

After the council approved four zoning changes, Councilman Victor Vega during a sometimes off-topic statement made an ill-defined and generic motion for the PC to “take another look” at the entire document.

Since there are two new planning commissioners who weren’t involved in the development process, this might take some time.

Not wanting to do any heavy lifting, the council hearing was optimistically continued to May 21 in hopes the PC could complete “another look” quickly. Considering the total lack of understanding, especially in the wine ghetto community, of what these changes will impact, and more importantly what they won’t impact, I suspect the PC hearings will take a lot longer than expected.

Several developers are eagerly waiting for this update because the changes being recommended, including those by the staff, are helpful and “business friendly;” indecisiveness by the council further delays commercial development in the city.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. The opinions expressed are his own.