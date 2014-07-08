Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:07 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Ron Fink: Lompoc Mayor Bends the Rules Governing How Public Business Is Conducted

By Ron Fink | July 8, 2014 | 3:25 p.m.

Lompoc Mayor John Linn once again during a recent City Council meeting demonstrated his contempt for transparency when discussing public business.

Any elective or appointive government body operates by public law — the Ralph M. Brown Act. The law stipulates that a public governing body cannot discuss any item that isn’t published on the agenda 72 hours before the meeting.

The Brown Act was the result of public outcry over how business was done in the past when lawmakers would have backroom discussions and make agreements concerning government matters out of the public view. Frequently these deals benefited friends and contributors to politicians.

The law says: “Throughout California’s history, local legislative bodies have played a vital role in bringing participatory democracy to the citizens of the state. Local legislative bodies — such as boards, councils and commissions — are created in recognition of the fact that several minds are better than one, and that through debate and discussion, the best ideas will emerge.”

As Lompoc City Council meetings come to a close, one of the last items on the agenda are council requests — this is when council members can ask that an item be put on the agenda for future discussion.

Lompoc’s Mayor Linn has had many memory lapses when it comes to Brown Act requirements. When first elected, he and other newly elected council members attended the League of California Cities workshop for newly elected officials and the Brown Act is discussed at length, and all elected officials and appointed commissioners receive annual refresher training on the important elements of the act.

After nearly four years serving as mayor, he should know what can be discussed and what can’t — but that doesn’t seem to deter him from pushing the legal envelope.

On April 1 at about 9:45 p.m., the mayor requested that a letter supporting a private citizen who was initiating litigation with Santa Barbara County concerning a privately operated recreational facility be added to the agenda as an emergency exception to the Brown Act.

The law allows three exceptions to the 72-hour rule: if there is an emergency; if there is a need for immediate action that cannot reasonably wait for the next regularly scheduled meeting; or when an item has been continued from a previous meeting.

The law defines an emergency “as a crippling activity, work stoppage or other activity which severely impairs public health, safety or both”; the letter met none of those criteria. And it would seem to most reasonable people that any need for immediate action should be related to city business, not any private party’s legal needs.

Linn got away with it and shortly after midnight, long after the public had left the council chambers, the council agreed to authorize him to sign a “letter of declaration” as mayor, without staff input, that contained statements of fact provided by Linn that were later found to be erroneous — something that could have been prevented if the proper process was followed.

On June 17 at the end of a council meeting, Linn asked the city council members to provide guidance to the city administrator on enforcement of the city's safe and sane fireworks ordinance. The item was not on the agenda, and the public had no opportunity to provide input on Linn's attempt to develop a council consensus.

The city attorney stopped the discussion and reminded the council that the item could not be discussed because of Brown Act requirements for public notice.

But Linn didn't stop there. He next suggested each council member meet with the city administrator individually to discuss his or her opinion on enforcement. Once again, the city attorney was forced to advise the council that conversations like this would be a violation of the law, because it would create a serial meeting held outside of public view.

Even after two admonishments by the city attorney about the Brown Act, Lompoc's mayor tried one more time to develop a council action without public notice and no opportunity for public comment when he attempted to get the council to direct the city administrator to make a word change in the city's parking ordinance.

The city attorney stopped that attempt, too — the third attempt by the mayor to get around the Brown Act in one night.

Mayor Linn has had more trouble with transparency. Recently it was alleged by a homeowner who filed a noise complaint that he told him he would have a neighboring business moved even before the public hearing process had occurred, a troubling allegation because as mayor, Linn is supposed to remain objective until all the evidence is presented in public.

It is very troubling indeed that Mayor Linn routinely tries to get the council to take actions without the proper public notice, which cuts the public out of the governing process. Will he ever change? Probably not.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 