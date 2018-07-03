Tuesday, July 3 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Ron Fink: Mission Hills NIMBYs

By Ron Fink | July 3, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Mission Hills is a small community just north of Lompoc. This development was built in the mid-1960s when workforce housing was needed for Vandenberg Air Force Base; in the intervening 50 years, many of the properties have deteriorated.

But many first-time home owners have begun to renovate these properties and things are looking up.

Mesa Oaks, a newer and more upscale development is located adjacent to Mission Hills; the newer and better-kept properties have been there for about 25-years. Doctors, lawyers, educators and a variety of white-collar workers live here.

But it is low-income housing projects that have become a gold mine for so called “nonprofit” developers. I say so-called because although they don’t make a “profit,” the developer and his management team are paid very well to build and maintain these projects.

They have also become the poster child for politicians who want to show they “care about” the poor and handicapped.

There are several — well, a lot — of these projects in the city of Lompoc. There are very few in the surrounding unincorporated areas. All are built to standards that the people who fund these projects, taxpayers, can ill afford to build.

Building costs of $500 per square foot are not uncommon. Rents for these projects are subsidized by — you guessed it — taxpayers to up to 70 percent of market value.

The aesthetics of these projects are equal to some high-end developments. The tenants are not even responsible for mowing their own lawns; all maintenance is provided as part of the low rents they pay.

I don’t object to these sorts of services being provided for the handicapped or senior citizens, but most projects are filled with able-bodied families who could handle mowing the lawn.

Lompoc has accepted the building of these projects; the only issues have been associated with such technical issues as parking.

The proposal is to build small 436-square-feet studio-type rooms, each with one window but no patios. It would be built on property that was once envisioned for use as Little League baseball field. The area surrounding this location includes a rundown shopping center.

The developer says it "is a residential care development that is designed with architecture reminiscent of the nearby La Purisima mission. 

"Seventy residential care units of supportive housing are proposed, along with two free-standing supportive services buildings and a Community Dog Park.

"Each unit is wheelchair accessible and has its own kitchen and bathroom and is considered permanent supportive housing."

It sounds to me like it would improve the appearance of the area, but about 50 Mission Hills community members objected.

One resident said: “I would really urge the board to look at this project very carefully because I feel there’s a lot of opposition to this in the community and I feel it’s going to create a lot of issues.

"I know this housing is needed in Santa Barbara County, but I feel that this rural area is not the right place for it.”

In other words, not in my backyard.

It’s time for the areas surrounding the city to share the load for low-income housing. Many of the complainers would be more than happy to support this kind of project anywhere else but their own neighborhoods.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

