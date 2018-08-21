Ron Fink: More Lompoc Shootings; Budget Decision Hinders Enforcement Efforts

Last week there were two events that are connected; first was a stabbing and the second was a shooting. Each involved the misguided youth of this city.

The area where these two events occurred is infamous for violence and criminal activity.

A couple of years ago, a man was shot in the same area during an illegal July 4th fireworks show in one of the apartment complexes, and there have been numerous violent acts including fights, clubbings, knife attacks and shootings over the last couple of decades.



The latest stabbing occurred on a Sunday evening; police and other emergency personnel responded, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

With many of these situations, you don’t have to wait long for retaliation. This time it was only a day later when two young men were shot in the same apartment complex where the first incident occurred.

According to press reports: “Investigators believe the shooting was related to gang activity but added that one victim appeared to be an innocent bystander.”

Innocent people are always at risk in these situations, and residents of the area who are tired of this nonsense quickly called police to provide suspect descriptions.

The Police Department is at a critical stage; there simply aren’t enough officers and non-sworn employees to get the job done.

This is creating a dangerous situation in some neighborhoods as local gang members maneuver for power by force, and without fear, roaming thieves break into businesses and shoplift at local stores.

In the recent incident, police had the crime scene to protect, the shooter to find, and a belligerent and out-of-control, potentially violent situation at the local emergency room to contend with all at the same time.

Off-duty personnel were called in and units from the Sheriff’s Office were requested to respond in emergency mode into the city to help calm the situation.

Other calls for service just had to wait until officers could become available to respond.

Two years ago in budget hearings, the council prioritized public safety as its No.1 budget concern, as they should have.

A recent staff report for a budget update includes this statement: “To prioritize public safety, new vacancies have been analyzed at the City Administration level and recruitments have been targeted to fulfill the public safety priority.

“That has resulted in salary savings throughout the General Fund while some public safety or park programs may have salary costs greater than originally budgeted due to the budgeted FTE vacancies.”

That sounds reasonable, but the actual result is somewhat different.

Again, from the staff report: “At the April 3, 2018, presentation, the number of vacancies estimated to be needed for a revised balanced General Fund at June 30, 2019, is likely to be 20 or more for the remainder of the Current Budget cycle, depending on the individual savings amounts for individual FTE positions.”

The council majority (Councilmen Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega) placed 20 positions, half of which are in the public safety sector, on a hiring freeze to try to maintain a balanced budget for this cycle.

This has had a dramatic and serious impact on both crime prevention and overtime costs. Criminal activity by gangs is increasing, and the police chief can’t staff the gang unit.

With the inability to apply pressure to local gangs, violence is on the increase as these criminals compete for territory.

Public safety budgets are based on constant staffing levels to assure adequate resources are available to address the most common incidents that may occur 24/7.

Major incidents rely on the recall of personnel and/or implementation of mutual aid agreements. Each of these options can produce a budget impact.

The public’s emergencies aren’t a slave to a municipal budget; their needs are based on what’s occurring in real-time and not some budget projection.

The council majority is simply wrong in their approach to governance. All three of these people are on the ballot in the upcoming election: Mosby is competing for mayor and the other two are trying to be reelected to their council positions.

None of these three deserve consideration for their lack of commitment to preserve public safety for the people they serve and their inability to allow the citizens of our community to decide on a temporary sales tax measure to help resolve the growing public safety crisis.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.