Ron Fink: New Election Dynamic in Lompoc

Representing the people of Lompoc, or any community, is a tough job. There is an election coming next year, and we will have a chance to evaluate how two council members and the mayor are doing and whether we should return them to office.

To make it more interesting the city will be transitioning to district elections, which will throw the current system of at-large representation out the window. This may, or may not change political dynamics in Lompoc.

So, how have incumbent council members who may seek reelection been doing?

This council and city manager still had some messes to clean up that were left over from decades of “leaders” who seemed to value ribbon cuttings, social events and getting their picture in the paper over making sure our city government was running efficiently.

One glaring example is the operation and maintenance of the Aquatic Center. A previous council placed an emphasis on improving the bottom line, the staff has responded by devising ways to increase revenue.

However, some serious issues remain and more effort is needed to expand the utilization of all five pools and expand operating hours to increase the revenue stream.

Another mess was the Senior/Community Center project. After procrastinating for several years, a plan was quickly devised to come up with a location to replace the old center which had been torn down. A series of questionable decisions led the city to pay way over the market price for the current location.

Today, the center is underutilized and is a money loser for the city. A future council needs to address this discrepancy.

Still another was all the time and money wasted on a misguided effort to place a motor-sports park on the community airport.

Councilmember Dirk Starbuck campaigned on demolishing the old municipal pool prior to his election seven years ago; it has been shuttered for a decade and seemingly forgotten.

Starbuck’s idea was to have the community provide a vision for the site. It was the first and last meaningful effort to do anything about the abandoned pool. It was a worthy goal, but it still sits as a tribute to the lack of political will to deal with city infrastructure needs.

Another is the failure of the council to address a long-standing need to relocate Fire Station 2 to better serve the community and expand police headquarters to accommodate current policing needs.

The current council debated the current two-year budget for five months in more than a dozen public hearings. At the outset, newly elected council members sought to drastically cut the cost of government.

One member prodded and probed, frequently using erroneous “facts” generated by a poorly informed constituent, to demand reductions.

At the end of this marathon debate, the amount saved from the original two-year budget proposal of $258,344,220 was a “savings” of $347,589 or 0.13 percent. A lot of wasted rhetoric for minimal returns certainly isn’t anything to brag about.

So, in the coming year leading up to the 2018 election, the council must provide some productive direction during the closed sessions and public hearings that lead to a more amicable relationship between the council and the city manager.

Good questions are important, but they don’t have to be confrontational or designed to embarrass or impugn the integrity of city staff.

And, we still need a well-thought-out plan to address repair of our decaying park and recreation venues.

Local sports organizations exerted a Herculean effort to overhaul a women-and-girls softball venue, and a much larger effort is needed to overhaul Ryon Park as a festival and sports venue suitable for the 21st century.

Finally, the council, working with the city manager, needs to improve the long-term vision for the city. Relying on fireworks stands and cannabis dispensaries to improve cash flow to the general fund is counterproductive and demonstrates an obvious lack of strategic vision.

The city budget faces increasing pressure because the state retirement system, CalPERS, investments have been managed for political causes rather than strong earning goals.

As the fund consistently fails to meet its earning goals when averaged over its history, they are permitted by law to demand ever-increasing “contributions” from member communities like Lompoc.

The cold, hard reality is that to provide needed services the city needs employees. Part of their earnings package is a health and retirement plan, just like in private industry. These plans are negotiable each time a labor contract is renewed.

Even though employees have been required to increase their monetary support for these plans, they remain a significant cost burden to taxpayers.

The political mindset could change with the adoption of district elections. It’s conceivable some council members who want to be reelected could live in the same district as those who still have two years to serve. In this case, they may not be eligible for reelection.

Considering the time burden associated with serving as a council member, it may be tough to find enough candidates in each district to make it a competitive election. There will be difficult problems to solve and strategic thinkers are needed.

I just hope the new elective system provides a strong slate of civic minded candidates and problem solvers.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.